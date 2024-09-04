Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends 4-Word Message Ahead of Debut

Deshaun Watson is well aware of the chatter surrounding the high expectations for his season, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback remains confident that he still belongs in the conversation among the NFL’s elite.

Watson gave a short and strong response when asked if he still considers himself one of the best passers in the league.

“Of course. No doubt,” Watson said on Wednesday, September 4.

Watson will see his first action since last November when he takes the field for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. He’s rebounding from major shoulder surgery but feels ready for his debut.

“I think the emotions are super high just like everyone else. Just, you know, getting back for the first game, the start of the season, getting out there and just letting all the hard work that you put in, in the offseason show on the field,” Watson said. “And I think just to be back in the locker room, just be prepping again is one of my biggest wins this offseason, just to be able to make it back to week one. And be in the position I am to go out there and compete Sunday to help this team win.”

Deshaun Watson Says He Has No Limitations

Play

Some concern built around Watson when he was held out of the team’s preseason finale. This followed reports of arm soreness in practice but Watson said it’s nothing to worry about.

“I could have finished the practice, but it was the medical’s decision where they just told me, any type of soreness or anything you’re feeling, then just, we’re going to take the high roll and not try to push anything to make anything further,” Watson said. “The key is to play 17-plus games, not finish training camp, and try to be, you know, superhero at the time. So that was pretty much it. But so far, I’ve been well and just taking it one day at a time.”

Watson added there have “never been any limitations” with his arm.

Deshaun Watson Tones Down Statement on Critics

Watson’s latest statement is toned down compared to what he said in training camp. He faced some backlash for responding to his critics bluntly.

“I don’t give two [expletive] with what other people say, to be honest,” Watson said in July.

Considering the microscope Watson is under — both on and off the field — he could have handled it differently. But Browns ownership had his back, saying he’s focused on tuning out the noise and playing good football.

“Look, I think Deshaun’s trying really hard, and I think you think blocking out the noise is something really important to him,” Dee Haslam said. “So I think he was probably emotional when he said that. I mean, that’s something that I can see in the — in the current situation saying that. But I think Deshaun is really focused this year, and I think he’s much more comfortable and confident.”

Frankly, the Browns need Watson to produce and stay on the field. Cleveland traded for Watson during the 2022 offseason in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans. Cleveland gave up three first-round picks, along with a third-round and fourth-round pick.

So far, the big move hasn’t paid off. Watson has appeared in just 12 games. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.