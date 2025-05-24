Ex-Browns Star Calls for Deshaun Watson to Be Traded

Former Cleveland Browns star Josh Cribbs believes the team will be able to move quarterback Deshaun Watson via trade and potentially get a decent return for the embattled quarterback.

Watson arrived in Cleveland in 2022 amid significant controversy, and his tenure with the Browns has since been marred by off-field issues, legal battles, and a string of injuries. Despite being acquired in a blockbuster trade and signing a record-setting fully guaranteed contract,

Watson has struggled to deliver consistent results on the field. Multiple injuries, including a season-ending Achilles tear in 2024, have limited his availability and effectiveness, casting doubt on his future.

Watson initially injured his Achilles in October but reaggravated it in January, requiring a second surgery. The team expects him to miss most — if not all — of next season. But Watson has been working hard to return, documenting his recovery on social media.

Deshaun Watson No Longer in Browns’ Plans

Josh Cribbs believes the Browns could use Deshaun Watson as trade bait "For second and third round picks and maybe some cash, then the Browns eat the rest of that deal."

Watson is no longer in the Browns’ plans. Owner Jimmy Haslam made that clear when he called the trade for Watson a “swing and miss” this offseason. The team also has four quarterbacks — including rookie Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel — competing for the starting job.

Cribbs believes Watson’s intense rehab efforts may be part of a strategy to attract trade interest and secure a fresh start with another team next season.

“I think his preparation is more for a trade opportunity, and the Browns will get some good stuff for him. Not the best, but they will get something for him,” Cribbs said on his podcast. “And, they will pay a portion of his salary, and the Browns will eat the rest.”

That would be an ideal, but highly improbable scenario for the Browns. There’s no indication that teams are lining up to trade for Watson or eager to relieve Cleveland of what many have labeled one of the worst contracts in NFL history. At this point, it’s unlikely any team would even part with a Day 3 draft pick to take on Watson.

Watson has yet to prove he can return to the Pro Bowl form he displayed during his peak years in Houston. Since taking over as the Browns’ starting quarterback, Watson has led the team to a 9-10 record, including a dismal 1-6 mark prior to his injury last season. Over that span, he’s passed for 3,365 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Deshaun Watson Eager to Prove Doubters Wrong

This is the second offseason in a row that Watson has spent recovering from an injury. He dealt with a fractured shoulder in 2023 that ended his season early. He knows that the majority of people are doubting he’ll take a meaningful snap in the NFL again. But he’s using that as motivation.

“Everyone’s doubting me. Everyone don’t believe in me. Everyone don’t think that I can get back to where I was,” Watson said. “But I know and I believe the work that I put in, what I believe in myself. The peace that I’ve been channeling these last couple months, I know I’m going to be way better than before.”

Watson has remained engaged despite the injury. Both players and coaches have mentioned his presence in the meeting room as Cleveland revs up its offseason program.