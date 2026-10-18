Deshaun Watson’s Wife Celebrates Browns Win With 4-Word Message

Deshaun Watson’s wife celebrated the Cleveland Browns‘ latest comeback win with a kiss on the field and a four-word message.

Jilly Anais Watson shared a photo of the couple kissing on the field at Huntington Bank Field after Cleveland’s 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Watson was still in uniform, and Anais added a four-word caption above the photo.

“Busy kissing the winner,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

The Browns gave her another close finish to celebrate. Cleveland improved to 4-2 and moved into first place in the AFC North.

Watson finished 16-of-26 for 164 yards, saving his most consequential throw for the final possession. His 33-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy put Cleveland in position for Andre Szmyt’s winning 37-yard field goal as time expired. Watson now leads the NFL with four game-winning drives this season.

Jilly Anais Has Celebrated Watson’s Browns Victories

Anais has made a habit of marking her husband’s wins with short messages on social media.

After Cleveland’s 21-18 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, she shared another four-word caption celebrating Watson’s performance.

“Another Sunday, same winner,” she wrote.

A week earlier, Anais posted a photo of the couple kissing at Raymond James Stadium after the Browns beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-19. She also joined family members and friends to greet Watson following his postgame news conference.

Sunday’s celebration followed another game in which Cleveland’s offense left little margin for error. The Browns managed just 46 total yards and three first downs before halftime, heading into the locker room trailing 10-0.

Browns Still Need More From Deshaun Watson

The final result gave Watson and Anais something to celebrate, but Cleveland’s quarterback acknowledged that fans deserve more before the closing minutes.

“These are games the fan base is always going to remember. I know they want better play and we want better play also. We have to provide that for them early on in the games,” Watson said.

Cleveland’s defense helped make the comeback possible. Carson Schwesinger forced a fumble that Tyson Campbell recovered in Baltimore territory, setting up Audric Estime’s tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Ravens did not score after their first two possessions.

Head coach Todd Monken credited Watson’s ability to deliver when needed while making clear that the offense cannot keep relying on late escapes.

“Deshaun, he knows he can play better. We can play better around him. But he’s just got something in him, the ability to make a play when needed,” Monken said. “We just kind of flatten out some of the other ups and downs that we have. And it starts with me, starts with our offensive staff. And that’s going to always be the case. It’s a we thing, not an individual thing.”

The Browns will get their next opportunity to produce a more complete performance when they visit the Tennessee Titans on October 25.