Browns Mum on Dillon Gabriel’s Future Ahead of Deadline

The Cleveland Browns remain mum on Dillon Gabriel’s future as the deadline approaches and whether he’ll play this season at all.

The Browns must activate Gabriel to the 53-man roster by Tuesday or leave him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. With that deadline approaching, head coach Todd Monken said Monday that a decision has not been made.

Gabriel has been working his way back from a back injury, but Monken acknowledged that his health is only part of the discussion with general manager Andrew Berry. The same decision-making process goes for defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who faces the same deadline.

“Some of it is health; some of it is roster management that Andrew and I have to work through. Every team has to go through it — whether it’s guys who are injured, guys coming off IR, guys on the practice squad,” Monken said. “You’re constantly shuffling your roster to give you the best chance each week to practice and give you great looks, and certainly for guys you want to elevate or need at any given time at each week during the game.”

Cleveland opened Gabriel’s 21-day practice window on October 6 and has used nearly all of that time. He remained on injured reserve for Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans, which moved the Browns to 5-2.

Browns Leave Door Open to Keeping Four Quarterbacks

Activating Gabriel would give Cleveland four quarterbacks on the active roster, joining starter Deshaun Watson, backup Shedeur Sanders and rookie Taylen Green.

Monken did not rule out that arrangement. Asked whether the Browns could carry all four, he even joked about adding another.

“Sure, it’s possible. Hell, it’s possible to pick up one more and we’ll have five,” Monken said.

Keeping the group together would allow Cleveland to retain its young quarterbacks without exposing one to waivers. The tradeoff is an extra roster spot at a position where Watson has handled the starting job throughout the season.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has reported that the Browns hope to keep all four and could create room by moving another injured player to IR. If they cannot, trying to get Green through waivers and onto the practice squad is another possibility, though another team could claim the dynamic sixth-round pick.

Dillon Gabriel Brings Starting Experience Behind Deshaun Watson

A third-round pick out of Oregon in 2025, Gabriel started six games as a rookie, with Cleveland going 1-5. He completed 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions across 10 appearances.

Gabriel did not establish himself as the long-term answer, but he gives Cleveland a young backup with NFL starting experience. He also threw three touchdown passes in this year’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots before opening the season on IR.

Monken has praised Gabriel’s understanding of the offense, previously calling him “another coach on the field.”

Sanders is expected to remain the No. 2 quarterback if Gabriel returns. Watson, meanwhile, strengthened his hold on the job with a 308-yard passing performance against Tennessee and another late drive to set up the winning field goal.

The Browns could carry four quarterbacks while weighing offers ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. A deal involving Gabriel or Sanders would ease the roster squeeze.