Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Blunt Response Amid Return

Dillon Gabriel is back on the practice field, but some have little interest in seeing him move up the Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback depth chart.

Gabriel’s return from a back injury has renewed discussion about who should back up Deshaun Watson. With Cleveland riding a three-game winning streak, the question carries different stakes than it did when the Browns were trying to climb out of an ugly season-opening loss with low expectations.

During a discussion on ESPN Cleveland, Browns reporter Tony Grossi saw little reason to expect a change behind Watson.

“I think it will be Shedeur, as long as Watson is healthy,” Grossi said. “Why wouldn’t it be? He’s been No. 2 since September.”

Aaron Goldhammer agreed that Sanders would be his choice for an extended stretch. A brief appearance to keep the offense moving while Watson is sidelined, however, gave him more to consider.

“The dynamic of the room has changed because now the Browns are winning. If you had someone taking over for seven games, I want Shedeur,” Goldhammer said. “If you need someone to jump in during the third quarter for a series while someone is in the medical tent, I wonder if it’d be Dillon Gabriel. If you’re trying to win…”

Co-host Tony Rizzo cut him off.

“No. I’ve seen enough of Dillon Gabriel,” Rizzo said.

Browns Have Time to Make Dillon Gabriel Decision

The Browns cleared Gabriel to return to practice Tuesday, opening a 21-day window to evaluate the second-year quarterback before deciding whether to activate him from injured reserve.

Gabriel missed Cleveland’s first four games with a back injury. Returning to practice does not put him back on the 53-man roster, and the Browns do not have to activate him for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets.

Head coach Todd Monken offered little indication that a decision was imminent. Asked Wednesday whether he felt any urgency to make Gabriel active, Monken answered, “Not really.”

Monken said the Browns would evaluate Gabriel’s back and get him work through individual drills and scout-team reps. When the discussion turned to potentially carrying four quarterbacks on the active roster, he again pointed to the time available.

“I don’t have to feel anything at this point. We still have three weeks,” Monken said.

That patience should not be confused with a lack of interest in Gabriel. Monken also praised his performance in the preseason finale and described him as “another coach on the field.”

Browns Can Weigh QB Trade Without Forcing a Move

Trading Gabriel or Sanders would be one way to clear the QB room congestion. But Cleveland would need to weigh the return against the value of keeping another quarterback who already knows the offense.

There is also rookie Taylen Green to consider. Keeping Watson, Sanders, Gabriel and Green would require four spots on the active roster once Gabriel is activated, but it would allow the Browns to retain their depth and continue developing their young passers.

Carrying four quarterbacks remains uncommon, though Cleveland would have plenty of recent company. The Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers all kept four on their initial 53-man rosters this season.

There is a cost to using an extra roster spot at quarterback, particularly when injuries create needs elsewhere. But a crowded room alone does not make a trade worthwhile. A modest offer might be less valuable to Cleveland than keeping another option behind Watson.