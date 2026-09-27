Browns Give Directive to Players on Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken wants his players standing behind Deshaun Watson, regardless of the reception their quarterback gets from the home crowd.

Rookie quarterback Taylen Green described that message as Cleveland prepares to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Watson returns to Huntington Bank Field with a win to build on, but questions remain about whether fans will welcome him back.

“Monken said, ‘we’re going to circle the wagon and we’re going to ride with Deshaun Watson through thick and thin,’” Green told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “So that’s going to hurt (if he gets booed) but at the same time, we’ve got to control what we can control.”

Watson heard boos during Cleveland’s August 22 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills and criticized the reception afterward. Sunday’s home opener will be his first opportunity to play in front of that crowd since the regular season began. Green acknowledged that watching the situation unfold has been difficult.

“Yea, we’re all human at the end of the day and nobody wants to be booed,” Green said. “I see how much work he puts in day in and day out, and he’s just all into it, so it kind of hurt (when he was booed).”

Taylen Green Details Deshaun Watson’s Impact

For Green, Watson has been an accessible veteran willing to help him learn the position. The rookie said he grew up watching Watson before getting the chance to share a quarterback room with him in Cleveland. Green has served as the emergency, third quarterback on game days.

“I grew up watching him and Lamar (Jackson) when they were going at it in college and of course what Deshaun did in Houston and it’s truly a blessing to be able to be mentored by Deshaun,” he said. “Just last night I was asking questions about his preparation and how he goes about watching film and the things that he sees. I called him, and I thought ‘is he going to answer?’ But he answered and he’s like ‘c’mon bro, you know I’m going to answer.’ so it’s truly a blessing and I appreciate everything that he’s done and is going to do.”

Monken has also tried to put Watson at ease, encouraging him to trust the work that went into his comeback, which came after nearly two years on the sideline.

“We’re all here for him,” Monken said. “It’s, ‘what have you done all the work for, man? What have you done it for? Why have you worked for 22 months to come back? To play and give yourself a chance to play at a high level. It’s really cool. I said, ‘let it rip. What do you have to fear? Let it rip, man.’”

Deshaun Watson Seeks Support After Browns Win

Watson gave Cleveland something to build on in its 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Browns erase a second-half deficit and improve to 1-1.

His 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Blake Whiteheart put Cleveland ahead with less than four minutes remaining. The Browns’ defense protected that lead through a lengthy weather delay, giving Monken his first win as an NFL head coach. Watson is hoping that momentum carries into the home opener.

“So I think the biggest thing is just I’m ready for support, ready to feel their energy, ready to get this big dub for the city of Cleveland and continue this great feeling that we have this week,” Watson said. “So that’s my motto is just keep pushing forward, finding ways to win on Sunday to take advantage of the opposing team and get it done.”

Cleveland can move above .500 with a win over Carolina before hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.