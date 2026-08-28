Browns Dump Multiple Pass-Catchers in First Round of Cuts

The Cleveland Browns have started the process of trimming their roster following their final preseason game.

The Browns announced 16 moves, waiving 12 players and terminating the contracts of four others. Wide receiver Ben Patterson and tight ends Drew Biber and Jermaine Terry II were waived, while veteran tight end Jack Stoll had his contract terminated from injured reserve.

Cleveland also waived offensive tackles Jeremiah Byers and Izavion Miller, punter Nik Constantinou, safety Christopher Edmonds, cornerbacks Nate Evans and Jeremiah McClendon, defensive tackles Coziah Izzard and Patrick Jenkins and defensive end Jamil Muhammad.

The Browns terminated the contracts of cornerbacks Tre Avery and Tyler Hall and offensive tackle Tyre Phillips in addition to Stoll. The moves are part of Cleveland’s effort to trim its roster to 53 players before Sunday’s deadline.

Ben Patterson Cut After Strong Preseason Finale

Patterson’s release was notable after the 6-foot-5 receiver made the most of his opportunities in Thursday’s 37-13 win over the New England Patriots.

Patterson caught both of his targets for 71 yards, including a 52-yard reception. He had signed with the Browns only 10 days earlier after being waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Patterson played at Division II Texas Permian Basin, catching 32 passes for 678 yards and five touchdowns during his final college season.

The Browns also parted with Biber and Terry after adding both tight ends late in training camp. Biber signed on August 20 after the Green Bay Packers waived him, while Terry joined Cleveland on August 17.

Terry’s most notable play during his short tenure with the Browns came when Shedeur Sanders attempted to hit him over the middle, but the slightly inaccurate pass bounced off his hands for an interception.

Stoll was expected to provide veteran experience after signing a one-year deal with the Browns in March. He has appeared in 76 games with 32 starts over five seasons, collecting 28 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Browns Still Have Decisions to Make at Receiver

The Browns began clearing space in their pass-catching corps one day earlier, waiving Cedric Tillman after claiming cornerback Mekhi Blackmon.

Tillman — a former third-round pick — appeared in 38 games with 19 starts during his three seasons in Cleveland, catching 71 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns.

Jerry Jeudy remains atop a revamped receiver room that includes first-round pick KC Concepcion and second-round selection Denzel Boston. Isaiah Bond, Tylan Wallace and Malachi Corley are also competing for roles.

Luke Floriea strengthened his case for a spot with two touchdown catches against the Patriots. His first two receptions went for scores of 14 and 6 yards, capping a strong preseason for the second-year receiver.

The Browns also have to decide what to do with their four-man quarterback room, which includes Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green. Cleveland may opt to take an unconventional route and keep all four, or attempt to stash either Gabriel or Green on the practice squad.

Cleveland still has additional moves to make before establishing its initial 53-man roster. Players who are waived can be claimed by another team, while those who clear waivers will become candidates for the Browns’ practice squad.