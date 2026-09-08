Browns Eye QB Addition Amid Shedeur Sanders News

The Cleveland Browns spent the offseason sorting through a crowded quarterback competition, but their work at the position may not be finished.

Cleveland worked out nine players on Monday, including quarterback Connor Bazelak, according to the NFL transaction wire. Wide receivers Cam Camper, Quentin Skinner and E.J. Williams, tight ends Cody Hardy and Layne Pryor, running back Lucas Scott, defensive end Nadame Tucker and defensive tackle Zion Wilson also participated.

Bazelak, and Ohio native, brings plenty of experience despite never appearing in a regular-season NFL game. He played six college seasons across stops at Missouri, Indiana and Bowling Green, completing 63% of his passes for 12,349 yards, 66 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

The 25-year-old was named the SEC co-Freshman of the Year at Missouri in 2020 and earned third-team All-MAC honors during his final season at Bowling Green.

Bazelak went undrafted in 2025 before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent most of his rookie season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in November.

He returned to compete for a backup role this summer but lost out to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels. Bazelak started Tampa Bay’s preseason opener and completed 12 of 20 passes for 72 yards, but he received only four snaps over the final two games as the Buccaneers shifted their attention to Daniels. Tampa Bay waived Bazelak during final cuts, making him available for Cleveland’s workout.

Browns Face Looming Decision at Quarterback

Working out Bazelak does not guarantee the Browns intend to sign him. Teams regularly evaluate available players to update their emergency lists or identify potential practice-squad options.

Still, bringing in another quarterback is notable because Cleveland already has a numbers problem at the position. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and rookie Taylen Green are on the 53-man roster. Dillon Gabriel was placed on injured reserve with a back injury and must miss at least the first four games of the season.

Gabriel will be eligible to return in October, potentially leaving the Browns with four quarterbacks again. Carrying that many passers on the active roster would be unusual and force Cleveland to sacrifice depth elsewhere.

That could eventually lead to a trade involving one of the Browns’ younger quarterbacks. Gabriel generated interest during the offseason and strengthened his case with an impressive preseason finale before suffering the injury.

Sanders would also attract attention if Cleveland made him available, although he remains the most experienced young option behind Watson on the roster after making seven starts last season.

Taylen Green Could Push Shedeur Sanders to Emergency Role

The workout came amid fresh uncertainty surrounding Sanders’ game-day status for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Todd Monken acknowledged that Green could receive a specialized package designed to capitalize on his size and athleticism.

“Could be. There could be a package where we have him,” Monken said Monday.

Asked about the possibility of using Green in that role, Monken kept the door open.

“That’s the word — possibly,” Monken said. “It’s possible that we could use him in that.”

However, activating three quarterbacks would cost the Browns a game-day roster spot.

“If we could afford it, it’d be nice to have five or six quarterbacks up, but three is a lot,” Monken said.

Green ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds. His athleticism was on display in the preseason finale, when he rushed eight times for 66 yards while completing 5 of 7 passes for 27 yards.

If Cleveland wants Green available for designed runs or short-yardage situations, he must be one of its active quarterbacks. The emergency quarterback can enter only if the other two quarterbacks are injured or disqualified.