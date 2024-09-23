Browns Suggested to Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Amid OL Injuries

The Cleveland Browns offensive line has been an issue throughout the first three games of the season. While quarterback Deshaun Watson needs to improve, the Browns offensive line has given him no help.

The New York Giants had 17 quarterback hits against Watson and the Browns in Week 3. That came just two games after the Browns allowed the Dallas Cowboys to hit Watson 17 times, too.

After injuries to Jedrick Wills Jr., Wyatt Teller, and James Hudson III, the Browns’ need for an improved offensive line is even more significant. Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department suggested they improve it, naming two-time Super Bowl champion Donovan Smith as an “add now” player.

“The hits just keep on coming for the Cleveland Browns offensive line. Wyatt Teller, James Hudson and Jedrick Wills all suffered injuries on Sunday and left the Browns in crisis on the offensive line,” BR wrote on September 23. “It’s going to be tough sledding for this offense to get on the right track if they don’t find some reinforcements as soon as possible.

“Donovan Smith had his share of struggles with the Chiefs last season, but he’s still an experienced option who could make a few spot starts for the Browns this season.”

Latest Updates on Wills, Teller, and Hudson

The Cleveland Browns lost all of Wills, Teller, and Hudson in the same game against the New York Giants.

The severity of their injuries is uncertain, but Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reported that head coach Kevin Stefanski said they’ll all undergo testing.

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that three offensive linemen the Browns lost to injury — left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., Wyatt Teller and James Hudson III — will also undergo testing to determine the extent of their ailments,” Oyefusi wrote on September 22.

Depending on the testing done, the Browns could be in the mix to sign an emergency offensive lineman.

Browns Were Suggested to Add Smith Before the Season Wills had dealt with injuries in 2023, playing in just eight games for the Cleveland Browns. Two-time All-Pro Jack Conklin has also dealt with injuries, playing in just one game in 2023. He’s also yet to appear in a game in 2024. With those injuries in mind, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report wrote that the Browns “must target” Smith back in August. “Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin are both expected to be ready for the regular season, but each starter missed time in 2023 with injuries,” Tansey wrote on August 5. “Donovan Smith is one of the better offensive tackles available on the free-agent market and he might be worth a look from the Browns.