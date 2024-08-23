Browns Terminate Tight End After Knee Injury

The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of tight end/full back Giovanni Ricci after reaching an injury settlement.

Ricci suffered a knee injury in the Browns ‘ second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. He was expected to miss a few weeks. Prior to going down, he notched four catches for 32 yards during his preseason action in Cleveland.

The Browns signed Ricci to a one-year deal this offseason to supply some depth at tight end. Ricci was competing for a roster spot to be primarily a blocking presence. He has just 9 catches for 102 yards in his career.

He went undrafted in 2020, but the former All-MAC selection found a home with the Carolina Panthers. Over his three NFL seasons, Ricci has appeared in 36 games with four starts. Once he gets healthy, he’ll be looking for a new home.

The move with Ricci was among a few made by the Browns on Thursday, August 22. The team also signed running back Jacob Saylors and trade kicker Cade York to the Washington Commanders for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Browns Pro Bowl TE David Njoku Out With Injury

With Ricci out of the picture, the Browns are thin at the tight end position. Pro Bowler David Njoku headlines the unit but has not practiced since August 15.

The Browns have not sounded overly concerned about Njoku’s status for Week 1. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Njoku was dealing with some soreness after joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. Njoku was in good spirits while being interviewed at training camp on August 22.

“The game has slowed down tremendously,” Njoku said. “From Year 1 to Year 8 the game slowed down. It’s more how to do than what do to now. I feel like that’s one of the biggest steps you can take in this game. From knowing how to do something to what to do is a huge jump.”

Njoku will be a key part of the offense, especially with Deshaun Watson returning. He’s a physical specimen and can create some key mismatches. Njoku led the Brown with 81 receptions (81) and notched career-highs in yardage (882) and touchdowns (6).

Browns Thin on Tight End Depth

Jordan Akins, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, and undrafted rookie Treyton Welch comprise the rest of the Browns’ tight end depth chart.

Cleveland signed Akins last offseason but he had a rough first season with the Browns. He notched a career-low 15 catches for 132 yards. Prior to signing with the Browns, Akins caught 37 passes for 495 yards and five touchdowns with the Houston Texans in 2022.

Akins is the leading candidate to be the No. 2 tight end heading into next season. Mitchell-Paden and Welch have never made a catch in an NFL game. Ricci was also set to play some fullback, but backup center Nick Harris — who the Browns recently reunited with — can take over that role.

The tight end position may not be as pivotal as it was previously under Stefanski, with the Browns transitioning away from their heavy use of multiple tight end sets. However, tight ends will still play a key role, especially with Deshaun Watson returning from major shoulder surgery. Their presence will be essential in providing the support and versatility needed to stabilize the offense.

Watson has yet to play in the preseason but could potentially see action against the Seattle Seahawks in the Browns’ exhibition finale on Saturday, August 24.