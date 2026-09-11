Browns May Have Ideal QB Trade Partner After Injury Scare

Kevin Stefanski’s quarterback problems in Atlanta could give the Cleveland Browns a familiar trade partner before the season gets rolling.

The Falcons were already preparing to open without Michael Penix Jr. when Tua Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury during Thursday’s practice. Cooper Rush took all the first-team reps, leaving Atlanta facing the possibility of another quarterback change ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tagovailoa is considered day-to-day, so the Falcons do not yet know whether they have a temporary scare or a problem that requires outside help. Penix, meanwhile, has returned to full practices following knee surgery but is not ready for game action.

“You can get cleared for 11-on-11 or you get cleared for a game, but then you have to be able to do your job,” Stefanski said Monday.

If Atlanta decides to explore the trade market, Cleveland would be a logical place to call. Stefanski coached both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel as rookies last season. He knows their strengths, their limitations and how they handle his offense — useful background when a team needs help quickly.

Rush gives Atlanta an experienced fallback. But if the injuries linger, Stefanski’s old quarterback room could be worth a closer look for Atlanta.

Shedeur Sanders Makes the Most Sense for Falcons

For an immediate need, Sanders is the Browns quarterback who best fits the discussion. Gabriel is on injured reserve with a back injury and must miss at least the first four games. Whatever trade value he might have later, he cannot solve Atlanta’s early-season availability problem.

Deshaun Watson has Cleveland’s starting job. Rookie Taylen Green has yet to take a regular-season snap and did not play for Stefanski. Sanders offers both familiarity and some experience after making seven starts under the former Browns coach last season.

Sanders went 3-4 in those starts, finishing his rookie season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. There has already been fresh trade speculation around Sanders, although most of it is unfounded.

The harder question is whether Cleveland would entertain an offer. Sanders spent training camp competing for the starting job and now provides the Browns with their most reliable available alternative to Watson. Trading him would leave Green as the only healthy quarterback behind the Watson — who comes with significant durability concerns — unless Cleveland added someone else.

Browns Open With Deshaun Watson Under Pressure

Cleveland’s first unofficial depth chart lists Watson first, Sanders second and Green third heading into Sunday’s opener at Jacksonville. Coach Todd Monken also indicated Sanders will be active against the Jaguars.

“I do,” Monken said when asked Wednesday.

That clarification followed a discussion of a possible package for Green, whose running ability could add another wrinkle in specific packages. However, Sanders remains the more experienced choice if Cleveland needs someone to take over the full offense.

Watson has appeared in just 19 games for the Browns since arriving in 2022 and missed all of last season following two Achilles surgeries. Monken has entrusted him with the offense, but Watson still must show he can stay on the field and make that decision pay off.

The Browns begin with road games against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay before their home opener against Carolina. A productive start from Watson would give Cleveland more room to consider its options. An injury or early struggles would make Sanders considerably harder to spare.