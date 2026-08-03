Jadeveon Clowney Throws Shade at Browns After Signing With Texans

Veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had a lot of great things to say about the Houston Texans to end the weekend. On Sunday, Clowney elected to re-sign with the team that drafted him for the 2026 NFL season.

But from the Cleveland Browns perspective, it was hard not to see some of Clowney’s comments as subtle shots.

Clowney visited the Browns last week. Furthermore, Browns general manager Andrew Berry publicly declared Thursday he was trying to sign Clowney.

Based on the defensive end’s comments Sunday to The Houston Chronicle, though, he was never all that close to signing with anyone but the Texans.

“I felt like they got a good team and I can help contribute. It was a really easy decision,” said Clowney. “It wasn’t about the money.”

Clowney was with the Browns from 2021-22. The defensive end has played for seven different NFL teams, but he’s only spent multiple seasons with the Texans and Browns.

Last season, Clowney posted 8.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in 13 games for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jadeveon Clowney Throws Subtle Shots at Browns

Most of Clowney’s comments were innocent and typical, especially for a veteran who is seeing his career come full circle. But again, from the Browns point of view, it’s insulting that Clowney suggested he wasn’t even considering Cleveland after the team hosted him for a visit.

It also doesn’t help that Clowney ended his Browns tenure in 2022 on a sour note.

Clowney told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot before Week 18 in 2022 that he didn’t feel appreciated with the Browns. The veteran also indicated he wasn’t planning to come back to Cleveland.

In response, the Browns sent Clowney home from the team’s final practice. He then didn’t play in the season finale.

Berry said the Browns wanted a reunion with Clowney despite that ending. However, that ending is likely to remain the final image of Clowney with the Browns.

In 2021, the defensive end posted nine sacks with Cleveland. But Clowney’s best NFL seasons came with the Texans.

From 2016-18, he made three consecutive Pro Bowls. He also earned a second-team All-Pro nomination in 2016.

Over 12 NFL seasons, Clowney has registered 66.5 sacks with 154 tackles for loss.

Could Browns Pursue Another Edge Rusher?

The fallout of Clowney’s decision to head to Houston instead of Cleveland is just beginning. But it would make sense for the Browns to still pursue a veteran edge rusher in free agency.

Quite a few are available. Veterans such as Haason Reddick, Joey Bosa, Leonard Floyd or Von Miller could be great alternatives to Clowney.

The Browns aren’t familiar with those edge rushers like they are Clowney. But all four are similar in age and could provide a similar type boost to the Cleveland defense.

Other younger options such as Yetur Gross-Matos, Bilal Nichols and Payton Turner are available too.

In summary, the Browns still have options at edge rusher and some of them are likely to be cheaper than Clowney.

The Browns were third in the NFL with 53 sacks during 2025. But Cleveland has to replace Myles Garrett this fall. Garrett set a new NFL record with 23 sacks last season.