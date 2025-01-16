Browns Predicted to Draft Non-Ward, Sanders QB at No. 2

Whatever the Cleveland Browns do with the No. 2 pick, it has to be the right decision. There are multiple ways the front office could look at this pick, with many suggesting they take a quarterback. However, the Browns could trade back and add picks along the way, draft a different player, or, of course, find their franchise quarterback.

That isn’t as easy as it may sound. Typically, draft classes have a few decent quarterbacks and at least one or two stars. 2025 is a bit different.

There are questions about every quarterback in this draft class, and that could lead to Cleveland doing something they have no business doing.

In a recent mock draft from Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, he had the Browns selecting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, a move that many would question.

“Trading back and accumulating more picks, and thus players, is not the doomsday scenario some are making it out to be. Admittedly the options at quarterback in that scenario aren’t ideal. That would likely end with the Browns taking a flyer on a lower graded rookie on day two, and pairing him with a room of veterans that could include Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold or even Aaron Rodgers,” Trapasso wrote on January 15.

Not only would Milroe be a strange pick, but taking him at No. 2 wouldn’t make any sense. The Browns would have an opportunity to select him later in the draft and could get something in return for No. 2. At No. 2, picking Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward would be the better idea.

Browns Suggested Not to Get Desperate

Many have suggested the Cleveland Browns to select a quarterback. That’s fair, as fans want the Browns to finally find the answer under center.

They’ve been searching for it over much of the past decade, and until the Browns improve the position, they shouldn’t expect much to change. However, that doesn’t mean they should reach for a quarterback they don’t want.

Having the No. 2 pick is a better asset than the Browns have had in a very long time, and they can’t mess that up.

Spencer German of Sports Illustrated urged the Browns not to be desperate, adding that there are options at the position without drafting someone they don’t love.

Who Else Could the Browns Grab?

If the Cleveland Browns don’t select a quarterback early in the NFL draft, they could look to sign somebody like Kirk Cousins.

Cousins is older and isn’t necessarily the perfect quarterback. Still, he has a history with head coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns could also draft a quarterback and have Cousins teach them the way of the NFL.

“Cousins had one of his best NFL seasons under Stefanski’s playcalling in 2019, with a 69.1 completion percentage and 26 touchdowns to six interceptions. Getting him for the league minimum and channeling some of that pre-injury efficiency — while also potentially drafting and developing a young quarterback — could be a winning strategy for Cleveland,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on January 2.

It isn’t an easy decision for the Browns, but after all of the failures the organization has gone through recently, they have to hit this move out of the park.