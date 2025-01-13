Deion Sanders Predicted to Allow Browns to Select Shedeur Sanders

There have been rumblings suggesting Deion Sanders will have a say in where his son, Shedeur Sanders, will be drafted in the 2025 NFL draft. Deion said, “It’s not like that. It’s not like who I would like for him to play for. It’s a couple of teams that I won’t allow him to play for. So it’s not like that,” on the “Tamron Hall Show” in January.

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the draft, and Sanders could be the ideal Deshaun Watson replacement.

There have been rare instances of similar things happening in the past, but it’s very uncommon to see a player deny playing for a certain team. If the Browns want Sanders, however, it seems like there could be some hurdles in accomplishing that.

From the outside, the Browns will have to sell Sanders on being the starting quarterback and winning at a high level. Jaime Eisner of The Draft Network believes that’s how everything will play out, predicting the Browns will select Sanders and his father will be content with it.

“Deshaun Watson reportedly re-ruptured his right Achilles and his status for 2025 is in serious doubt. Watson’s injury insurance and poor play mean there’s no need to rush him back to the field. The Browns need a quarterback upgrade and I like the fit for Shedeur Sanders in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. Sanders has plenty to work on with his game—taking fewer sacks, throwing with more anticipation, etc.—but he has the football IQ, toughness, and a good enough arm to flash NFL success quickly.

“Sanders’ deep ball and ability to succeed throwing both over the middle and outside the numbers should translate to the NFL. Navigating the early peaks and valleys will be the key for Stefanski and Co., but don’t discount the value of a young passer landing with an offensive-minded head coach. And no, I don’t expect Deion Sanders to interfere with this pick,” Eisner wrote on January 12.

Is This Something the Browns Have to Be Careful With?

The Cleveland Browns will have a typical draft process, meeting with players and evaluating them until the NFL draft. Even if Sanders doesn’t want to play for the Browns, or his father isn’t on board with it, Cleveland should know before the draft that he wouldn’t play for them.

It’s a tough situation to navigate, and it’s also uncertain just how much power Sanders’ father believes he has.

The Browns will have to do their due diligence in more than one area when it comes to Sanders, who some view as the best quarterback prospect in the draft.

What Are Evaluators Saying About Sanders?

This is a relatively weak quarterback class compared to years past. Sanders and Cam Ward are considered the top prospects of the cycle and should be the first two quarterbacks selected.

Some have Sanders with the upper hand, while others like Ward more.

Mel Kiper of ESPN believes he’s the top prospect in this class, highlighting his toughness in his evaluation of the potential Cleveland Browns draft pick.

“You won’t find a tougher or more resilient quarterback prospect than Sanders, who has taken 90 sacks over the past two seasons but still puts up really strong numbers. I’m always impressed watching him throw on the move, rolling either left or right. He is very accurate in those spots and has the arm to drive the ball.

“When his mechanics and footwork are sound, he can pick apart a defense. And while he’s not necessarily a major rushing threat, he can keep the chains moving with his legs when there is an opening,” Kiper wrote in December.