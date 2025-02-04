Browns QB Jameis Winston Confirms Future With Browns

Jameis Winston is looking for a job, and the soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns quarterback enlisted the help of Saquon Barkley and others to figure out his next landing spot.

Winston signed with the Browns before last season, initially expected to serve as Deshaun Watson’s primary backup. However, he was thrust into action after Watson’s season-ending injury.

Winston had an interesting tenure with the Browns, passing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He put up some massive numbers and even set the franchise single-game passing record against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 2 with 497 yards.

However, his untimely turnovers eventually landed him on the bench in Cleveland. Winston is set to become a free agent in March and is looking for advice on his next team. Winston is working as a Fox Sports reporter for the Super Bowl and is on the ground in New Orleans and asked Barkley where he thinks he should sign.

“I’m a free agent. I really ain’t got no job,” Winston said. “Who should sign me in free agency?”

The Eagles star running back replied, “I think New York needs a quarterback right now.”

Winston asked Barkley to get more specific, Jets or Giants. Barkley clarified he was talking about his former team — the Giants.

“Thank you,” Winston said. “I’ll give them a call.”

Jameis Winston Open to Signing With Giants

Winston later spoke with NJ Advance Media and said he’d be open to playing for the Giants, who don’t have a quarterback under contract for next season.

“Would I really sign with the Giants? Absolutely! I want to keep playing and do what I do best,” Winston said. “I have a ton of respect for coach Brian Daboll, the things he does offensively. They have a young roster that’s ready to win. They’re ready to bounce back. I know they’re hungry over there.”

Winston became a leader for the Browns, even before taking over as the team’s starting quarterback. He was motivational in the locker room and prior to games, bringing a much-needed optimism. Winston did acknowledge that he has to cut down turnovers if he plans on being a starting quarterback again.

“I definitely feel like I showed enough. That I am capable of being a starter in this league,” Winston said after being benched in December. “However, there are some things that are important for me to get fixed and to get addressed so that I can be the player that I desire to be in this football league. ”

Jameis Winston Unlikely to Return in Cleveland

With the offense humming, it looked for a bit like Winston could be the future — or at least bridge — quarterback in Cleveland. However, he was eventually doomed by his turnovers and it appears very unlikely he’ll be returning.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the only healthy quarterback under contract for next season for the Browns. Bailey Zappe started the final game of the season and is a free agent. Watson is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season after re-injuring his Achilles, requiring a second surgery in January.

The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft and could select one of the top passers — either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland is also expected to check on trades and the free agent market for veterans.