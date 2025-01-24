Browns Send No. 2 Pick for 4 Picks to Jets in Trade Pitch

The Cleveland Browns will have a wide range of opportunities during the NFL draft at No. 2. No matter what the Browns do, it’s essential that the front office hits the pick on the head. The last thing the Browns could do is draft another bust.

Many want the Browns to select a quarterback. There’s a chance they could get who they want at No. 2, but the expectation is for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward to be picked at No. 1. If the Browns like one more than the other, they could look elsewhere with the pick, or even trade it.

And some believe that’s the right thing to do.

Jacob Roach of 247 Sports proposed a trade that would send the No. 2 pick and a sixth-rounder to the New York Jets for No. 7, No. 42, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick.

“The debate over what the Cleveland Browns should do with the second-round pick continues as the NFL playoffs rage on. Some suggest the team absolutely must take a quarterback, citing the good performance of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Browns, no guy in this class is as good a prospect as Daniels…

“Another popular idea is for the Browns to trade back and add more assets, including something in the future to trade up for a quarterback next year if they don’t find one in 2024,” Roach wrote on January 20.

What Are Analysts Saying?

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to Ward and Sanders. Even if they don’t believe one of them is perfect, they’d likely be better than what the Browns currently have in Deshaun Watson.

One could argue that tanking next season would be a good idea, and they should look to add draft picks or a different player with the No. 2 pick, but there’s no guarantee that Cleveland won’t be better next year. It’s also unfair to ask professional players to lose games, and some have already said they don’t want to be a member of a rebuilding team.

Drafting a QB at No. 2 doesn’t guarantee they won’t be a rebuilding team, but it at least brings some hope to the franchise if they play at a decent level.

Despite that, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN thinks the Browns will pass on a quarterback, predicting them to draft Travis Hunter.

“Know how I just said the Titans had the league’s second-worst QBR and INT total? Well, the Browns were the worst in both categories. Deshaun Watson also retore his right Achilles and Jameis Winston is a free agent, so taking Sanders isn’t out of the question. But I think Cleveland is more likely to address another hole here and find QB reinforcements in free agency and/or later in the draft. (Trading back for more picks with another QB-needy team could be part of the equation, too.)

“Plus, Hunter is just that good. I see elite quickness and ball skills on both sides of the ball, traits that helped him to 15 touchdown catches and four interceptions this season. The Browns would likely use him primarily at receiver and then sprinkle him in at cornerback in specific situations,” Kiper wrote on January 22.

What Should the Browns Do?

There isn’t a perfect decision for the Cleveland Browns to make this offseason when the draft comes around. They could view a quarterback as a need, which it clearly is, but they could also look to sign a veteran and go from there.

The Browns aren’t in the best position. However, holding the No. 2 pick is an asset the Browns have and something they can’t ruin.