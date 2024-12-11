Browns Cut Ties With High-Profile WR Ahead of Chiefs Matchup

The Browns have waived Kadarius Toney.

The Cleveland Browns took a chance on Kadarius Toney, but he fell short in a big way against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Toney saw limited time on the field but did serve as Cleveland’s punt returner in the 27-14 loss. He returned four punts for 44 yards, with a long return of 19. But his most notable plays were negative ones.

Toney was called for an unsportsmanlike taunting penalty and also muffed a punt in the fourth quarter as the Browns were trying to make a comeback. Toney was confident he’d be able to bounce back from the mistakes.

“Facts,” Toney said. “I’ve always been, I’m going to forever be the same player. I mean, I don’t think it’s really nothing crazy, you know what I’m saying? I feel like everybody makes a mistake. Whether you see it on film or you don’t, it’s there.”

Browns Waive Kadarius Toney

Toney won’t be able to bounce back with the Browns, who waived him on Tuesday. He could still land back with the practice squad if he clears waivers. In all, Toney appeared in three games with the Browns.

Toney will likely not get a chance to face the Kansas City Chiefs, his former team that the Browns see this week. Last season, he caught 27 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown in 13 regular-season games with the Chiefs.

Toney’s most impactful performance in a Chiefs jersey came in the Super Bowl. He caught one pass for a touchdown and had a long punt return to help the Chiefs win the title.

Toney previously spent 12 games with five starts with the New York Giants. He didn’t live up to his draft selection, catching just 41 passes for 420 yards.

After waiving Toney, the Browns signed receivers Kaden Davis and Jaelen Gill, kicker Riley Patterson and tackle Julian Pearl to the practice squad. Cleveland also released defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour from the practice squad.

Browns Place CB Greg Newsome on Injured Reserve

The Browns will be without one of their top cornerbacks for the season’s final stretch. Greg Newsome was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, ending his fourth NFL early. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Steelers. Newsome had surgery on the same hamstring in July to repair a partial tear.

Newsome has appeared in 13 games with three starts. He has recorded 27 tackles, one interception and five passes defensed.

Newsome was mentioned in trade rumors during the offseason, but ultimately stayed in Cleveland. He’s under contract for 2025 on a fifth-year option worth over $13 million.

The Browns will continue to roll with Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. as their top two cornerbacks. With Newsome out of the mix, second-year cornerback Cameron Mitchell is expected to get some more reps.

The Browns are 3-10 and have been eliminated from playoff contention. But Cleveland will continue to look to play spoiler the rest of the season. Next up is a high-profile matchup against the Chiefs in front of a home crowd. The Browns are a 4.5-point underdog, per ESPN BET.