Browns Urged to Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champion & Former 1st-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns offense struggled in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, scoring 17 points and finishing with just 230 total yards. Of those 230 total yards, the Browns threw for 137 passing yards.

David Njoku was the Browns’ leading receiver, finishing with four catches for 44 yards. Outside of the tight end, the Browns had no other player who finished with more than 27 receiving yards. While some of that blame should be put on Deshaun Watson’s disappointing showing, it also showed that the offense could use another playmaker.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department urged them to land one, listing Kadarius Toney as an “add now” player. Toney tried out for the Browns on September 6, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

“There aren’t a ton of major concerns with this roster on paper. The tackle situation isn’t ideal, but it should be resolved as they get healthier at the position,” BR wrote on September 9. “It is fair to wonder about the depth at receiver. Elijah Moore still needs to prove he’s a capable third receiver, and there aren’t reliable options behind him.

“Kadarius Toney isn’t exactly reliable either, but he still makes him an interesting add in the right context. Toney was released by the Chiefs and he hasn’t found a home yet. The Browns might just be in a position to take a risk on him.”

The Kansas City Chiefs Released Toney

Toney most recently played for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent the last year and a half. During his time with the Chiefs, the former first-round pick won two Super Bowls. He scored two touchdowns in the Chiefs Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, outside of his two touchdowns in that game, Toney hasn’t done much, posting 169 yards on 27 receptions in 2023. The University of Florida product also dealt with injuries at that time.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach addressed those injuries after he was cut but had other promising words.

“We’re certainly disappointed,” Veach said on August 29, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I think he’s disappointed. We really liked the kid, and I know that people have different takes on Kadarius, but I know in this building he’s a bright kid, he’s a smart kid. When you look back on it, some of this stuff is a stroke of bad luck in regards to some of the injuries you can’t control. Like walking out the first day of training camp last year and tearing his [meniscus]. I mean, that was something that was just unfortunate.”

If Toney can control his injury history, the Cleveland Browns could benefit from adding him due to his playmaking ability, which was on full display in Super Bowl LVII.

Would Toney Succeed With the Browns?

The Cleveland Browns offense has talent, but their lack of production from Watson raises questions about adding a player like Toney.

While Toney has the tools to be an impressive addition, Watson has struggled to get his receivers the ball. It’s possible that adding another wide receiver with his speed could open up the offense, but Watson needs to show that he can put his receivers in a good position to succeed.

There are question marks about Toney due to his health and posting just 760 yards in 32 career games.

Still, at 25 years old, he could put it together. The Browns could also sign him to a cheaper deal, so there wouldn’t be much risk involved.