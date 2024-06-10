Browns TE David Njoku Uses Interesting Word to Describe New Offense

David Njoku had an interesting way of describing the new-look Cleveland Browns offense under Ken Dorsey.

“It is juicy,” Njoku said on June 8, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I am not going to say anything else. Leave it at that. But I’m really excited for this year.”

It’s an interesting way to describe an offense but a good indicator that Njoku likes what he’s seen. The former first-round pick is coming off his first Pro Bowl season. He snagged 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns last season despite the Browns utilizing five different quarterbacks.

Njoku is one of the most athletic tight ends in the league. His production should only increase with Deshaun Watson returning. The hope is that the Browns’ $230 million quarterback can log his first full season in Cleveland. Watson has played in just 12 games through two seasons with the Browns.

Browns Will Be ‘Constantly Evaluating’ Offense

The Browns hired Dorsey after parting ways with former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt after the season. Part of the reason Dorsey was hired was due to his past success with quarterbacks. The most notable among those are former Carolina Panthers MVP Cam Newton and Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.

“I mean, it’s going to be a constant evaluation to make sure we’re doing the right things,” Dorsey said on May 30. “That’s part of developing an offense and coaching and making sure we’re maximizing our personnel as much as possible. And, of course, that starts with Deshaun. So we’re constantly going to be evaluating that, making sure we’re doing the right things, especially as he gets out there and those reps continue to grow from a full-speed standpoint.”

Watson has been limited during OTAs due to shoulder surgery. However, the Browns have been impressed with what they’ve seen so far and see the offseason reps going a long way.

“I think to be able to get out here, get live reps, to be able to teach off of guys see it, things are happening fast,” Dorsey said. “I mean, our defense is darn good, so things happen fast out there for those guys. So there’s a teaching aspect of it.”

David Njoku Has Taken Leap With Browns

The Browns signed Njoku to a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension in 2022. It secured his future in Cleveland, which was uncertain when Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry took over in 2020.

Njoku was initially bumped down on the depth chart and requested a trade. But he stuck with it and improved every facet of his game, earning the lucrative deal.

“I appreciate the city of Cleveland tremendously,” Njoku said. “Becoming a man here, there’s a lot that entails. It’s so much deeper than just that statement. You get me? So, yeah, I’m blessed. I’m truly blessed to be here.”

The Browns are not expected to rely on the tight end position as much as they have in years past. The team let former fourth-round pick Harrison Bryant walk this offseason in free agency. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The current depth behind Njoku is questionable. Jordan Akins, Giovanni Ricci, and Zaire Mitchell-Paden comprise the rest of the tight-end group.