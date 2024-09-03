Chiefs Announce 2 Signings as Kadarius Toney ‘Visits’ With NFC Team

The Kansas City Chiefs had an open spot on the 53-man roster after transferring running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire onto the “reserve/non-football illness” list on September 2.

One day later on September 3, they filled that roster spot by signing practice squad newcomer and interior defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu to the 53. In the same post, the Chiefs also announced that they would be re-signing cornerback Eric Scott to the practice squad in place of Tuipulotu.

You might remember Scott as the player KC briefly cut draft pick Nic Jones in order to claim. Only to waive Scott later that week. In the end, both CB prospects will return on the practice squad for now.

The final bit of Chiefs news on September 3 involved wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was released by Kansas City at the cutdown.

The former first-round pick has been a free agent since August 27, but he has yet to receive a ton of public interest. Until September 3, that is.

“The [Seattle] Seahawks hosted free agent WR Kadarius Toney on a visit,” ESPN NFL insider Field Yates reported on September 3. This news was confirmed by the league’s daily transaction log, as well as alternative insiders like ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks are the first known suitor of Toney since his release — although a visit is obviously no guarantee of a contract offer. It’ll be interesting to see where the talented but injury-prone wide receiver lands in 2024.

Marlon Tuipulotu Profiles as Versatile Rotational Cog for Chiefs Defensive Line

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves to have versatile pieces on his defensive line, and it looks like general manager Brett Veach has found him another one of those in Tuipulotu.

“Tuipulotu can play both nose and three-technique,” NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein scouted back in 2021.

“He’s a little undersized to be an interior run stuffer but makes up for it with excellent use of hands and twitchy upper-body power to jostle and shed blocks,” he continued later. Noting at the time that Tuipulotu “will need to add more mass to play nose in the pros but does have the strength and toughness to find reps at the position.”

More importantly, Tuipulotu checked all the boxes for “personal and football character” according to Zierlein, who saw him as a future rotational cog at the NFL level.

Since then, Tuipulotu has proven Zierlein correct, logging consistent snaps at just about every DL position with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s lined up over the B-gap most since 2021, according to Pro Football Focus, and then “over a tackle” and in the A-gap after that.

His presence adequately replaces Matt Dickerson and Neil Farrell Jr., who were both less accomplished than Tuipulotu in a similar role. The two defensive linemen were both released as part of the corresponding moves that originally freed up a spot for Tuipulotu on the KC practice squad.