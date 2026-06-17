Ex-Browns Receiver Lands Deal With Bears

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kaden Davis is getting another NFL opportunity.

Davis is signing with the Chicago Bears, giving him a fresh chance to stick after a brief stint in Cleveland. Davis spent time with the Browns last season but never carved out a lasting role. He was more of a depth-and-practice-squad option during his stay in Cleveland, appearing in two regular-season games in 2025 while logging just one offensive snap and 23 special-teams snaps.

Davis did flash in the preseason. He caught 6 of 7 targets for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns over three preseason games. Davis spent the UFL season with the Houston Gamblers, functioning mostly as a return man.

The Bears offer Davis a fresh opportunity. Chicago continues to build around QB Caleb Williams, and Davis will hopefully get a chance to make his case through special teams, camp practices and preseason reps.

Browns Retooled Receiver Room

The Browns have reshaped their wide receiver room in a major way. Cleveland used premium draft capital on KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, adding two young targets with different skill sets to an offense that badly needed more juice.

The Browns struggled to find consistency through the air last season, with injuries, quarterback instability and a lack of explosive plays all contributing to a rough offensive year. Cleveland averaged just 165.2 yards through the air — second-worst in the NFL.

Concepcion gives Cleveland a versatile weapon who can line up in multiple spots and create after the catch. Boston brings size, catch radius and red-zone potential, giving the Browns a bigger target on the outside.

“They’ve done a good job,” Browns receivers coach Christian Jones said. “KC came in with the right mindset. He was ready to work on what he thought was an issue coming into the draft, which were his drops. Denzel wanted to show everybody what he could do. He was really upset about where the draft landed. They came out and did a really good job. I’m proud of them.”

Cleveland already had Jerry Jeudy at the top of the depth chart, along with Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond and Jamari Thrash.

Jerry Jeudy Expected to Lead Browns Receivers

Even with the Browns investing heavily in young receivers, Jeudy is still expected to be the centerpiece of the group. Browns general manager Andrew Berry has referred to Jeudy as the type of “bell cow” receiver the Browns can build around. Cleveland will need him to play like one.

“He’s our bell cow,” Berry said. “With receiver rooms, you can have maybe a ball dominant player or you can essentially build a basketball team with different skill sets. We prefer the second approach. Now don’t get me wrong. I’ll take Calvin Johnson if he’s out there, but we feel like we have a nice well-rounded room with speed, [yards after catch], contested-catch ability, separation. So we’re really pleased with the youth and talent in that group.”

Jeudy is in need of a bounce-back year. He finished last season with just 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns, a step back from the Pro Bowl form he had during his first season in Cleveland.