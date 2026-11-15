Browns Rookie KC Concepcion Leaves Texans Game After Hard Landing

The Cleveland Browns had another injury scare with KC Concepcion on Sunday after the rookie receiver slammed into the turf during the second quarter against the Houston Texans.

Concepcion was attempting to haul in a pass from Deshaun Watson when he went down hard. The throw appeared catchable, but Concepcion could not secure it. He immediately headed to the medical tent and was not seen back on the field for the remainder of the series.

The nature and severity of the injury were not immediately clear. Concepcion entered the matchup with 37 catches for 437 yards and a touchdown, making him Cleveland’s third-leading receiver behind Denzel Boston and Harold Fannin Jr.

His absence, if extended, would leave Watson without a player who had delivered two of his most productive games over the previous three weeks.

His absence didn’t immediately impact the Browns’ passing game. Watson found Jerry Jeudy on the next possession with a 65-yard bomb. The QB ran it in on the next play, giving the Browns a much-needed spark.

UPDATE: Concepcion re-entered the game later in the second quarter after the visit to the medical tent.

KC Concepcion Had Injury Scare Against Saints

It was the second consecutive game in which Concepcion needed attention from the medical staff.

Against New Orleans a week earlier, Concepcion went down after making a cut while running a route in the third quarter. He needed help getting to the sideline and went into the medical tent.

He returned to field a punt early in the fourth quarter, then delivered the biggest play of his young NFL career. Concepcion caught a pass from Shedeur Sanders and raced for a 64-yard touchdown, his first in the NFL, to put Cleveland ahead.

Concepcion finished with four catches for 85 yards in the 23-22 overtime loss. Two games earlier, he had caught eight passes for 129 yards against Tennessee.

Speaking Wednesday, Concepcion said the ankle injury from the Saints game was no longer bothering him, although he was still working toward a full recovery.

“I just cannot wait to get my ankle back all the way and perform for you guys Sunday,” Concepcion said.

Browns Already Managing Injuries at Receiver

Cleveland entered Sunday with another rookie receiver dealing with an injury. Boston was active against Houston after being listed as questionable with a toe injury. He missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices before returning on a limited basis Friday. Boston entered the game leading the Browns with 507 receiving yards.

An extended absence for Concepcion could put more responsibility on Boston, Jeudy and Fannin as Cleveland works through Watson’s return to the lineup.

Watson was back under center after sitting out the Saints game. He cleared concussion protocol the day before that matchup, but Cleveland kept him inactive following a week of limited preparation. Sanders started in his place and threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

Concepcion’s status also carries implications for special teams. The Browns listed him as their starting punt returner entering Sunday, with Boston behind him on the unofficial depth chart. Boston returned a punt late in the second quarter, indicating that Concepcion may not be returning to the matchup.