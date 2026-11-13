Browns Get Concerning Denzel Boston Update Ahead of Texans Game

Denzel Boston made it back to practice Friday, but the Cleveland Browns’ leading receiver still left the locker room in a walking boot two days before facing the Houston Texans.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported the sighting Friday as Boston continued managing a toe injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday.

The boot could simply be precautionary, but it is not the sight the Browns want to see with game day around the corner. Boston has officially been listed as questionable for the matchup.

Todd Monken offered a more encouraging assessment following Boston’s return to practice, saying the rookie “moved around pretty good” and that “it’s trending in the right way.”

Monken had initially expected Boston back Thursday. Instead, the receiver missed a second consecutive practice before returning Friday. Boston had already sounded optimistic when he addressed the injury Thursday.

“Definitely feel better,” Boston said. “Trending up.”

The Browns need their dynamic rookie threat available as Deshaun Watson returns to the lineup and tries to stop a two-game losing streak.

Denzel Boston Has Become a Key Browns Target

Boston leads Cleveland with 507 receiving yards through nine games, adding three touchdowns on 32 catches. His 15.8 yards per reception reflect the downfield element he has brought to an offense that has often struggled to get moving early.

The second-round pick delivered his most productive game of the season against New Orleans, catching six passes for 98 yards in the 23-22 overtime loss.

His 60-yard reception from Shedeur Sanders in the third quarter helped change the complexion of a passing game that had produced only 38 yards before halftime. Fellow rookie KC Concepcion later caught a 64-yard touchdown, while Harold Fannin Jr. scored from 39 yards in overtime.

The combination of Boston and Concepcion gives Cleveland different ways to attack a defense. Boston’s availability would preserve those options as Watson resumes running the offense.

If Boston cannot play, the Browns would need more from their other receivers. Jerry Jeudy, Malachi Corley, and the speedy Isaiah Bond would likely be in the mix more if Boston is sidelined.

Deshaun Watson Returns Against His Former Team

Monken restored Watson to the starting role Wednesday after Sanders handled the Saints game. Watson had cleared concussion protocol but remained inactive after missing the team practice reps leading into that matchup.

Watson has thrown for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in eight starts. Cleveland went 5-3 in those games, with Watson helping produce five fourth-quarter go-ahead drives.

Watson has backed Boston through his rookie mistakes, including a costly route error against Tennessee that turned into an interception.

“It just shows the belief that he has in me understanding that I made a mistake and that mistakes are going to happen in the heat of the game that we play,” Boston said. “And for him to be accepting of it and come to me, take it as a coaching point and just let me understand the game a little more in that aspect of the time and throw and where I need to be. I think it’s helped a lot.”

The Browns host the Texans on Sunday before their Week 11 bye. They then remain home for games against the Raiders, Bengals and Falcons.