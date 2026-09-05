Browns Floated as Landing Spot for Former Pro Bowl QB

The Cleveland Browns could continue exploring their options at quarterback, with a familiar name surfacing as a trade target.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine named San Francisco 49ers backup Mac Jones as one of three potential quarterback targets for Cleveland. Jones has frequently been mentioned as a rumored target for the Browns. Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Philadelphia Eagles backup Tanner McKee were also included.

“Ultimately, the solution at quarterback doesn’t appear to be on the roster at this point,” Ballentine said.

Jones is entering his second season as Brock Purdy’s backup with the San Francisco 49ers. However, his performance while filling in for an injured Purdy last season may have restored some of his value around the league.

“Mac Jones may have played his way into another opportunity to compete for a starting job after serving as Brock Purdy’s backup,” Ballentine wrote.

San Francisco also has a good reason to keep Jones around. Purdy missed eight games with a turf toe injury last season, giving Jones an extended opportunity to demonstrate his value as an experienced backup.

Still, Jones is entering the final year of his contract and is scheduled to become a free agent next March. If the 49ers do not anticipate retaining him beyond this season, a trade could become more realistic before the deadline.

Deshaun Watson Gets First Crack as Browns QB1

Watson won Cleveland’s quarterback competition over Shedeur Sanders and will start the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’ll face significant pressure to produce after four disappointing and injury-filled seasons in Cleveland.

Watson is 9-10 as the Browns’ starter and has not appeared in more than seven games during any season since arriving in 2022. He missed all of last year after undergoing two surgeries on his right Achilles tendon.

If Watson falters, Sanders is well-positioned to receive the next opportunity. Reports have suggested Watson could have little margin for error, leaving Sanders one poor stretch away from returning to the starting lineup. Sanders made seven starts as a rookie, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Browns went 3-4 in those games.

Of Cleveland’s current options, Sanders offers the clearest long-term upside. He remains a work in progress, but he has shown playmaking ability and is under team control on an affordable rookie contract. Those factors should give the Browns incentive to evaluate him fully before investing additional resources in another quarterback.

Dillon Gabriel was placed on injured reserve with a back injury and must miss at least the first four games. Rookie Taylen Green was a sixth-round pick and is on the 53-man roster. However, he remains a raw developmental option, with much of his upside being tied to his ability to run the ball.

Mac Jones Rebuilt His Value With 49ers

The New England Patriots selected Jones No. 15 overall in the 2021 draft after he led Alabama to a national championship. Jones earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns while helping New England reach the playoffs.

His tenure with the Patriots quickly unraveled from there. Jones went 8-17 as a starter over his final two seasons in New England. He was benched during the 2023 campaign before the Patriots traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

Jones went 2-5 while filling in for Trevor Lawrence in 2024, passing for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. A move to San Francisco gave him an opportunity to revive his career.

Jones started eight games in place of Purdy last season and went 5-3. He completed a career-high 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions across 11 appearances.

The production makes Jones more appealing than the typical backup. He has 57 career starts, playoff experience and a recent track record of keeping a talented offense competitive. However, acquiring him would not necessarily solve Cleveland’s larger problem.