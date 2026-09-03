Browns Reunite With Breakout CB Ahead of Week 1: Report

The Cleveland Browns parted ways earlier this week with a couple of new players who became fast fan-favorites over training camp and the preseason, though one of them is already back with the organization.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Thursday, September 3 that undrafted rookie cornerback Michael Coats Jr. out of West Virginia recently rejoined the team as a member of its practice squad.

“#Browns have signed UDFA CB Michael Coats back to the practice squad,” Cabot wrote on X. “He was the surprise of camp. Made the 53 and then waived. He has a nose for the ball.”

Coats frequently impressed the Browns’ coaching staff during practice sessions, as detailed by Camryn Justice of WEWS last month.

“#BrownsCB Michael Coats Jr. keeps making plays, breaking up two passes in today’s practice,” Justice captioned video of Coats on August 19.

Coats finished the preseason slate with six tackles, two pass breakups and one interception.

He is 25 years old after a long collegiate career that included several seasons in junior college before Coats elevated to Division-I football. He is also undersized, standing a five-feet, nine-inches tall and weighing just 184 pounds.

That said, the Browns have battled injury concerns in the secondary this offseason, and Coats could slot in comfortably as the nickel cornerback in a pinch if needed down the line.

Browns Parted Ways With Luke Floriea, Don’t Plan to Bring WR Back to Practice Squad

In less popular news, Cleveland does not appear likely to reconnect with wide receiver Luke Floriea after a big preseason for the Browns.

Floriea, a native of Ohio, had more buzz among the fanbase than Coats because of the higher-profile nature of his position. He also did himself several favors by snagging six receptions for 95 receiving yards and three TDs over the course of the preseason.

However, Floriea did not make the initial 53-man roster and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN subsequently reported that he wouldn’t be rejoining the franchise as a member of its practice squad.

The Browns will not be bringing Floriea back via the practice squad, per source. Will be looking at options elsewhere. https://t.co/d1pzYm9SgH — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 31, 2026

“The Browns will not be bringing Floriea back via the practice squad, per source,” Fowler wrote on X Monday. “Will be looking at options elsewhere.”

Browns Leave Door Open for Possible Reunion With WR Luke Floriea

Browns assistant general manager Catherine Hickman explained the decision on Floriea during a media session Wednesday, during which she left the door cracked for a potential reunion down the line.

“While I’m not going to get into any specific player decisions, when we do put the roster together there are so many layers and different components that come with building the 53-man roster and practice squad,” Hickman told reporters. “That’s where it ended, but it doesn’t mean you can’t bring him back in the future. That’s also a possibility.”

Cleveland may be focusing more on special teams with its reserve wideouts after drafting KC Concepcion in Round 1 and Denzel Boston in Round 2 to play alongside former Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy.

The Browns parted ways with 2023 third-round pick Cedric Tillman after the WR spent three seasons in Cleveland, which offers more context into why the team split with Floriea even despite his strong performance over the summer.