Browns Predicted to Trade No. 2 Pick & Pass on Ward, Sanders, Hunter

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft and could go a few different ways. They’ll have a chance to select one of Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, and Shedeur Sanders, trade the pick, or take someone other than one of the three stars.

Taking one of those three players seems to be the safest bet, but the Browns will have their preferences, and if they like someone else, they could head in a different direction.

Connor Hughes of SNY predicted them to do just that, predicting they’d select Abdul Carter after trading the No. 2 pick to the New York Giants.

“There is a chance this pick isn’t even for sale. The Browns announced the day after their season ended that there was a setback with Deshaun Watson’s Achilles. His status for next season is up in the air. If that’s the case, they might sit here and take Sanders themselves. The Giants’ offer, though, is too good to pass up,” Hughes wrote on January 10.

It was later announced after Hughes’ article that Deshaun Watson underwent a second surgery, and he’ll miss significant time in 2025.

While passing up on Ward, Sanders, and Hunter would raise questions, this could be the type of trade the Browns make that may work to their benefit. The Giants aren’t expected to be a great team next year, and Hughes’ trade idea would send the Browns New York’s No. 3 pick, a third-rounder in this draft, and a 2026 first-round pick.

The 2026 first-round pick could very well be a top-five pick again.

Would Selecting Carter Be a Bad Pick?

Carter is arguably the best edge in the 2025 NFL draft and would be a great addition to the Cleveland Browns.

Hughes believes he might even be the best player in the draft, showing how talented he is.

“Carter might very well be the best player in this draft. He was dynamic for Penn State this past season with 22 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks. There are several areas Cleveland could go here, but putting Carter opposite Myles Garrett would be deadly,” Hughes wrote.

However, the Browns need a quarterback, and Ward or Sanders will be right there if they don’t trade the pick. Even if they don’t want a quarterback, Hunter, the Heisman Award winner, is considered a generational prospect.

Carter moved from linebacker to defensive end during the offseason. That was a story to watch during the college football season, and he answered any questions evaluators had about him. He finished the year with 68 tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Viewed as a top-10 pick, Carter is a bit undersized, something the Browns will have to consider.

“Abdul Carter has been a productive pass rusher in his first full season fulfilling that obligation for the Nittany Lions. Carter is a bit shorter in stature, but makes up for that with his ability to bend at the waist and flatten at the high side of his rush. The Philadelphia native is still learning the intricacies of the position, such as block awareness,” CBS wrote in their draft prospect rankings.

Will the Browns Trade the Pick?

It’s impossible to count anything out until the Cleveland Browns are on the clock making the No. 2 pick. There’s reason to believe they’ll do what many want and select a quarterback, but if a team like the New York Giants is willing to move their 2026 first-round pick, the Browns could be intrigued.

If they add a veteran bridge quarterback for next season, that could be the better plan. However, they should also focus on drafting an elite player in this draft. There are many available, and if the Browns find a player they love during the draft process, they should be in Cleveland in 2025.