NFL Punishes Steelers Safety for Hit on Deshaun Watson

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker’s hit on Deshaun Watson cost him some cash.

The NFL fined Brisker for the hit that sent Watson to the medical tent. The league classified the violation as a blow to the head or neck of a quarterback during Pittsburgh’s 27-6 victory over Cleveland. The play occurred with 13:37 remaining in the first quarter and drew a roughing-the-passer penalty.

“I assume I won’t get fined,” Brisker said after the game.

Brisker also mocked Watson’s reaction to the hit.

“He had his binky today, so they threw it out there,” Brisker said, referring to the flag.

Watson was attempting a third-down pass on Cleveland’s opening possession when Brisker delivered the high hit. The 15-yard penalty extended the drive, but Watson left for a concussion evaluation, bringing Shedeur Sanders into the game.

Sanders completed both of his passes for two yards during the brief appearance. Watson returned on Cleveland’s next possession and finished the game, but his symptoms emerged the following night.

Deshaun Watson Entered Concussion Protocol After Steelers Loss

The Browns released a statement outlining Watson’s evaluations after he entered concussion protocol. The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant evaluated Watson during the game after an athletic trainer spotter alerted the sideline. Watson also underwent evaluations after the game and Monday morning, showing no symptoms and receiving clearance both times.

His condition changed Monday night. Watson reported concussion symptoms to the medical staff Tuesday morning and was immediately placed in the protocol.

The early hit was part of a punishing afternoon for Cleveland’s quarterback. Watson was sacked eight times, losing 41 yards, and the Browns failed to score a touchdown. He finished with 324 passing yards, but Cleveland lost two fumbles and managed just 34 rushing yards.

The loss dropped the Browns to 5-3. Watson subsequently missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices as Cleveland prepared for its next road game against the New Orleans Saints.

Shedeur Sanders Will Start Despite Watson Clearing Protocol

Watson cleared concussion protocol Saturday, although he remained questionable for Sunday’s game against New Orleans.

That clearance did not change Cleveland’s starting quarterback decision. Todd Monken had already named Sanders the starter Friday after the second-year quarterback handled first-team work throughout the week.

“Shedeur will start at quarterback,” Monken said in his Friday news conference.

Watson returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity, participating in individual work but taking no team reps. Sanders will make his first start of the season after serving as Watson’s backup through Cleveland’s first eight games.

As a rookie, Sanders went 3-4 in seven starts, throwing for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Watson could still dress as Sanders’ backup. Asked Friday whether that would happen if Watson cleared protocol, Monken left the decision open.

“Haven’t decided that yet. We’re still, you know, working through that, working through his ability to clear it,” Monken said.

Dillon Gabriel is the other option to back up Sanders as Cleveland tries to rebound from its third loss of the season.