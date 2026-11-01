Steelers Take Shot at Browns QB Deshaun Watson After Blowout

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker had little sympathy for Deshaun Watson after delivering the hit that sent the Cleveland Browns quarterback for a concussion evaluation.

Brisker drew a roughing-the-passer penalty on Cleveland’s opening possession Sunday. Watson briefly left the game before returning, but the Steelers safety wasn’t offering an apology after Pittsburgh’s 27-6 victory.

“Babying the quarterback. He’s laying there, crying or whatever he’s doing. It is what it is. I don’t assume I’m going to get fined,” Brisker said. “He had his binky today so they threw (the flag) out there.”

Watson took the high hit as he released a pass and remained on the ground before getting up. He appeared ready to continue but left the field for the medical tent, bringing backup Shedeur Sanders into the game.

Sanders completed both of his passes for two yards during his brief appearance. The possession ended with a fumble by tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and Watson returned for Cleveland’s next series.

Deshaun Watson Takes Eight Sacks Against Steelers

The early scare was only the beginning of a difficult afternoon for Watson. He lost a fumble on a strip-sack after returning, giving Pittsburgh a short field. The Steelers capitalized with a touchdown, putting Cleveland in an early hole it never escaped.

Watson finished 27 of 39 for 324 yards without a touchdown or interception, but the Browns failed to reach the end zone for the first time this season. Pittsburgh sacked him eight times, repeatedly putting Cleveland’s offense behind schedule.

Fannin finished with 10 catches for 154 yards, but the Browns managed points on just two of their 12 possessions. Both scores came on first-half field goals.

Pittsburgh led 20-6 at halftime and extended its advantage to 27-6 in the third quarter. Cleveland had another opportunity early in the fourth, driving to Pittsburgh’s 5-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.

The loss dropped the Browns to 5-3 and left the Steelers alone atop the AFC North at 6-2.

Todd Monken Explains Decision to Keep Watson Playing

Despite the hits piling up, Browns coach Todd Monken never considered sitting Watson.

“Did not. I want to see him play. I want to see him continue to play and battle and he did,” Monken said.

Monken also took responsibility for Cleveland’s preparation and execution, saying the coaching staff had its own mistakes to address. The Browns coach was equally direct when discussing the trash talk that preceded a game in which his team struggled to back it up.

“We certainly earned that. We earned that one and we’ve earned being 5-3. We are certainly capable of a hell of a lot better than that,” Moken said. “It’s a good learning lesson for this young team that it’s week-to-week and the bottom line is in this league is you speak with your play.”

Cleveland will try to rebound on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8.