Browns Reunite With RB Ahead of Season Finale

The Cleveland Browns are bringing back running back John Kelly Jr. for the final game of the season, adding him to a depleted backfield.

Kelly is officially in his third season out of Tennessee. Originally a sixth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, Kelly has appeared in 15 career games, including two with the Baltimore Ravens this season. Kelly appeared in five games with the Browns from 2021-23 and spent training camp with the team this season.

The Browns have lost Nick Chubb for the year to a broken foot. Jerome Ford, the team’s leading rusher, is dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for the majority of the Browns’ Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Ford and Chubb have combined for 106 carries, 897 yards and six touchdowns this season. Backup Pierre Strong Jr. is in concussion protocol and his status for Saturday’s matchup is uncertain.

Because of all the injuries, there’s a chance Kelly could see some time on the field after being signed. He’ll likely team up with D’Onta Foreman, who had a team-high 13 carries for 49 yards against the Dolphins.

The Browns also signed rookie Aidan Robbins to the practice squad. Initially signed by Cleveland as an undrafted free agent, he spent training camp with the team.

Browns Place Cedric Tillman on IR

The Browns got more bad news with receiver Cedric Tillman being placed on injured reserve. There was a hope Tillman could return for the final game of his second season but the former third-round pick is still dealing with the effects of a concussion.

Tillman was the recipient of more opportunities following the trade of Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. In 11 appearances and six starts, Tillman caught 29 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

“Certainly disappointed for Ced,” Kevin Stefanski said on a video conference Tuesday. “He was playing well there until he was injured, which was a shame. His opportunities grew as his play time increased, and he was out there. He’s certainly a young player that can continue to improve, and that’ll be a big part of this offseason for him. But of course, there’s disappointment that he wasn’t able to continue that strong work that he had when he was playing.”

Browns Face Uncertainty at Quarterback

The Browns have yet to announce who will be the starting quarterback for the season finale at Baltimore. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has started the last two weeks but has played poorly and turned over the ball multiple times. Thompson-Robinson has thrown six interceptions and no touchdowns this season.

The other option for the Browns would be Bailey Zappe, who was signed following the injury to Deshaun Watson but hasn’t seen any action.

“Ultimately, Bailey has been a guy that got here, and we haven’t seen him in a game just yet. Dorian is a young player who’s using all these reps to get better,” Stefanski said. “So, there’s a scenario where we (play both), but I want to make sure we get through the week before making the final determination.”

Zappe has compiled a 4-4 record as a starter over two seasons, appearing in 14 games overall.