Browns Make 2-Word Announcement on Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have officially signed quarterback Shedeur Sanders, making him the fourth member of their 2025 draft class to ink a rookie deal.

Sanders, selected No. 144 overall in the fifth round, agreed to a four-year deal worth approximately $4.646 million, including a $447,380 signing bonus. It’s the standard slot value for his draft position. The Browns announced the move in a two-word post on social media.

“Perfect Timing,” the post read, referencing Sanders’ rap song.

The signing marks a significant step for Sanders, who was once projected as a potential first-round pick. Had the Browns selected him at No. 2 overall — as some had speculated — he would have been in line for a deal worth $46.571 million. Instead, Sanders faces the financial reality of his draft-day slide. It’s a situation he’s joked about a few times since his draft slide.

“No, I’m not trying to buy anything,” Sanders said when asked if he’d be trying to buy the No. 2 jersey during rookie camp. “My signing bonus ain’t that high right now.”

He joins second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger, third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and fourth-round running back Dylan Sampson as the rookies under contract. First-round pick Mason Graham, third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and second-round running back Quinshon Judkins have yet to sign.

Shedeur Sanders Thankful for Opportunity With Browns

Sanders’ draft slide was jarring and became the story of the draft. While it’s not how he envisioned the start of his NFL career, Sanders is looking to make the best of the situation in Cleveland.

“I’m just thankful for an opportunity,” Sanders said then. “Things could have been a lot worse, but I’m here smiling in front of you all at this facility right now.

“I just find something I want to perfect and just perfect it to the best of my abilities and that’s all I really focus on. Just being there, just being a leader, being a great teammate, doing what I need to do, whenever it is.”

The Browns decided to pull the trigger on drafting Sanders despite drafting Gabriel earlier out of pure value.

“We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the draft,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “Really, the acquisition cost was pretty light, and it’s a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot.”

Shedeur Sanders Will Compete for Browns Starting QB Job

Sanders will compete in a four-man battle for the starting quarterback job in Cleveland, joining veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Gabriel.

The Browns have cycled through 40 different quarterbacks since 1999 in their search for a long-term answer under center. Sanders understands the weight of that history and the desire of Cleveland fans for something to believe in. He’s determined to be the difference-maker the franchise has been waiting for.

“I understand, really, I feel like the Browns fans, they just want something to hope for, and they’ve been wanting it so long,” Sanders told Nathan Zegura on Cleveland Browns Daily. “So finally, you know, I’m here to change that. I’m here to actually give them what they want.”

All four quarterbacks are expected to have an equal chance at winning the job. The competition will ramp up during OTAs, which kick off at the end of the month. For the Browns, it would be a major score if one of their rookies were able to take over the job, helping offset Deshaun Watson’s $230 million contract, which runs through 2026.