Shedeur Sanders’ Brother Sounds Off on Critic After Browns Loss

Shedeur Sanders’ brother reached for a Bible verse after a radio host suggested the Cleveland Browns could regret the quarterback’s first start when the playoff race is settled.

Deion Sanders Jr. responded Thursday to a social media post sharing Rob Parker’s criticism of Shedeur following Cleveland’s 23-22 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. Parker argued that the defeat could loom large if the Browns fall short of the postseason.

“Fools have no interest in understanding; they only want to air their own opinions,” Sanders Jr. wrote on X, citing Proverbs 18:2.

Sanders Jr. did not add a longer explanation but has been active on social media this week after Shedeur’s first start of the season.

“Fools have no interest in understanding; they only want to air their own opinions.”Proverbs 18:2 https://t.co/imaadBKoNY — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) November 12, 2026

The exchange followed a performance that produced sharply different assessments. Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, but Cleveland’s failed two-point attempt in overtime left the second-year quarterback without a victory in his first start of the season.

Rob Parker Questions Praise for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Parker’s argument on “The Odd Couple” centered on the opponent and the outcome. He pointed to New Orleans’ losing record and Cleveland’s missed scoring opportunities while pushing back against praise for Sanders’ final numbers.

“Everybody beats them like a drum and you go in there and you can’t get a W,” Parker said.

He went on to suggest the loss could become a game Cleveland looks back on if it misses the playoffs. Co-host Kelvin Washington challenged that assessment, praising Sanders’ performance and his approach to the quarterback situation.

Sanders’ afternoon included both costly mistakes and a strong recovery. He threw for only 38 yards before halftime, and Cleveland failed to score on a fourth-and-goal handoff from the 1-yard line after Sanders collided with guard Austin Barber.

He later delivered a 60-yard completion to Denzel Boston and a 64-yard touchdown to KC Concepcion. After New Orleans answered, Sanders helped set up Andre Szmyt’s tying field goal before finding Harold Fannin Jr. for a touchdown in overtime. Cleveland went for the win, but Sanders’ two-point pass fell incomplete.

Shedeur Sanders Earned Support Before Returning to Backup Role

Sanders also received backing from people who wanted Cleveland to extend his opportunity. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher called for the Browns to keep Sanders as their starter during CBS’ postgame coverage.

“Moving forward, Shedeur Sanders should be the starting quarterback for this football team,” Cowher said.

Concepcion, who caught his first NFL touchdown in the game, praised the confidence Sanders brought to the offense.

“He’s a game changer,” Concepcion said. “He’s always confident.”

The Browns nevertheless restored Watson to the starting role Wednesday. He had cleared concussion protocol before the Saints game but remained inactive after missing the team practice reps leading into it.

Watson returns with a 5-3 record as Cleveland’s starter, while the Saints loss dropped the team to 5-4. While Watson was expected to reclaim his starting role, he didn’t guarantee it for the rest of the season, leaving that decision to Monken and the front office.

“I mean, that’s up to Monk and the front office,” Watson said.

Sanders remains the backup as Cleveland prepares to host Houston on Sunday before its Week 11 bye.