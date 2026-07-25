Browns QB Battle Gets Intriguing Update Ahead of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns could take most of the preseason before deciding whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders will open the season as their starting quarterback.

Head coach Todd Monken has made it clear he wants to evaluate both quarterbacks in pads and against a live defense. That could push the competition through at least two preseason games and potentially all three, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“I think Monken will let the QB competition play out through at least the first two preseason games, and possibly all three,” Cabot said in her latest Q&A column.

Cleveland opens the preseason against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 15. Typically, starters don’t play much in that game — although nothing is typical about the Browns’ QB situation. That makes the final two matchups against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 22 and New England Patriots on Aug. 27 more important. The Browns will also hold a joint practice with the Bills prior to their matchup, providing another opportunity to evaluate Watson and Sanders against an opposing defense.

“Ideally, Monken will name his QB1 sooner than later, but the desire to see them practice in pads and play against another team will probably outweigh deciding early to get the starter ready,” Cabot said.

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders Enter Browns Camp With Questions

Watson appeared to have an early edge during the offseason program. The veteran looked sharp at times and earned praise for his processing and command of the offense. But the most significant questions surrounding Watson will take time to answer.

Watson is returning from two surgeries on his Achilles after initially tearing it in October 2024. He suffered another rupture during his recovery. He has played only 19 games since joining the Browns in 2022, going 9-10 as the starter.

Cleveland must determine whether Watson can remain effective as his workload increases and whether his body can hold up through the demands of a full season.

Sanders gave the coaching staff a reason to keep the competition open. He finished his rookie season with seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions but showed noticeable progress during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

“Sanders really came on strong down the stretch in spring ball, and the staff might want to see if he can continue accelerating at that pace,” Cabot said.

Sanders offers Cleveland a younger and significantly cheaper long-term option. However, he must prove his late-spring improvement will translate to game situations.

Browns Likely to Trade a Quarterback

Naming a starter will not be the only decision facing the Browns before the regular season. Cleveland currently has four quarterbacks in Watson, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green. Carrying all four on the initial 53-man roster would be difficult, making a trade the most likely path to reduce the room to three.

Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN identified a trade as the likely outcome before the regular season — similar to what the team faced last season. Watson and Sanders handled most of the work during the spring, while Gabriel generally received the remaining reps. Green, a sixth-round pick, is viewed as a developmental prospect with intriguing athletic upside.

Gabriel is the most logical trade candidate if Watson and Sanders remain the top two options. The former third-round pick started six games as a rookie and threw seven touchdowns against two interceptions, giving interested teams some regular-season film to evaluate.