Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Touts Bold Change Heading Into Year 2

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders believes simplifying his life away from football will help him produce more consistent results on the field.

One of the biggest criticisms of Sanders — warranted or not — has been that his off-field profile can sometimes overshadow his play. Sanders told The Nadeska Show by Apple Music that he has made a conscious shift heading into his second NFL season.

“I can’t be consistent on the field and not have consistency in my personal life,” Sanders said on the podcast. “Whatever you do in your personal life is going to bleed into how you feel, so, if you’re disciplined you’re gonna to make the right reads.

“I understand how real life translates to the game, and that’s why I simplified everything,” Sanders added. “For me to go out there and execute, to go out there and do what I can do. I know I can, so that’s all that matters is just displaying it for the world.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Looking to Build on Uneven Rookie Season

Sanders remains confident despite an uneven rookie campaign in which his opportunities did not arrive until late in the season.

The former fifth-round pick appeared in eight games and made seven starts, leading the Browns to a 3-4 record. Sanders completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown.

There were flashes of his upside, including a 364-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Tennessee Titans. However, turnovers and inconsistency prevented Sanders from establishing himself as the Browns’ unquestioned long-term answer.

“It was a tough year last year,” Sanders said. “When I look back I’m like ‘dang, well at least I made it through there’ ‘at least I made some crazy plays out there.’ I got it in me, all I got to do now is show everybody else.”

Browns QB Competition Moving Into Critical Stage

Sanders will have the opportunity to lock down the starting spot during training camp. He is competing with Deshaun Watson for the Week 1 job, with neither quarterback doing enough during the team’s offseason workouts and minicamp to secure the role.

The Browns’ quarterbacks and rookies reported to training camp this week. The rest of Cleveland’s veterans will join them ahead of the first full-team practices.

Training camp will mark the most significant stage of the quarterback competition. Browns head coach Todd Monken wants to evaluate Watson and Sanders in pads against live action before making his decision.

“I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on,” Monken said following mandatory minicamp. … I think they both can start and play winning football,” Monken said. “I’m convinced of it.”

The battle could stretch through multiple preseason games, giving Monken and his staff a chance to evaluate both quarterbacks against opposing defenses. For Sanders, it will be his chance to show that the changes he’s made can translate into greater consistency on the field.