Browns Projected to Add Both Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders in Draft

One prominent NFL Draft analyst projects a significant slide for quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the first round — a scenario that could be a huge win for the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders is considered one of the top passers in the draft. He’s coming off a stellar year at Colorado, passing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders helped lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record last season that exceeded expectations.

Before playing for the Buffaloes, Sanders played two seasons at Jackson State, leading the program to a pair of SWAC titles. He was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and was also awarded the Deacon Jones Trophy as the nation’s top HBCU player.

But not everyone is sold on his future as a franchise passer. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein has Sanders sliding to the end of the first round. It would allow Cleveland to pair Sanders with his Heisman-winning Colorado teammate Travis Hunter.

“Sanders’ slide is over, as the Browns flip their No. 33 overall pick and an additional selection to the Commanders in order to take a swing at a QB of the future,” Zierlein said.

He has the Browns staying put at No. 2 and selecting Hunter.

“Hunter can come in and start at receiver or cornerback right away,” Zierlein said. “He’d have a big impact at either position for the Browns.”

Zierlein’s mock draft has Cam Ward as the first quarterback off the board, going No. 3 overall to the New York Giants. Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter is his No. 1 overall pick.

Sanders Made Bold Prediction About Aiding Browns Turnaround

Sanders only met with teams at the NFL Combine and did not participate in drills. However, he did make an impact while speaking to the media, specifically about turning around a team like the Browns. Cleveland is coming off a 3-14 campaign, with quarterback play being a significant issue.

“I’ve done it at two locations already, so it’s simple,” Sanders said. “So that’s why, when people say I’m not one of the top quarterbacks or the top quarterback, it’s what are y’all going based off of? Because I did it year after year after year, and you see the progression. So obviously, it’s got to be some type of external hate that you have for the family, for the last name, for anything. Because I know I proved myself on the field.”

Quarterback is the No. 1 concern for the Browns this offseason. Deshaun Watson is expected to miss most of the season and won’t be part of the team’s plans moving forward.

Browns Believe in the Talent of Draft Class

The Browns will make a first-round selection for the first time since the 2021 draft. The team sent out multiple first-round picks in the 2022 trade for Deshaun Watson. Cleveland isn’t buying into the narrative that this draft lacks talent.

“As we consume the draft — and there’s a lot to consume — I think there’s always narratives that people are putting out, but I don’t think those guys are very concerned with whatever that narrative may be,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “This is a really good class from top all the way through. I know you mentioned Cam and Shedeur, but there are really good players throughout this draft at that position. I’m impressed with the whole group.”

The Browns have a lot to figure out this offseason. But landing both Sanders and Hunter in the first round would be a potential game-changer for Cleveland.