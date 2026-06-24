Browns Among Top Trade Suitors for Former First-Round QB

The Cleveland Browns still have questions to answer at quarterback, and another former first-round pick has now been floated as a possible trade target.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton listed the Browns among five teams that should consider acquiring Mac Jones from the San Francisco 49ers before the trade deadline. The idea is built around Cleveland’s unsettled quarterback picture, with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders headed for a training camp battle that still has no clear leader.

“Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are in a battle for the Cleveland Browns’ starting job,” Moton wrote. “Neither has taken the lead as the front-runner in the competition.”

Moton noted that if neither Watson nor Sanders separates, the Browns could take a swing at Jones as a possible upgrade. He also pointed to Cleveland’s young offense, which is breaking in a reworked offensive line and rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

“It would be best for the front office to make a quick decision if it considers acquiring another quarterback, which would allow the newcomer more time to acclimate himself within a young, unsettled group,” Moton said.

The Browns also have two first-round picks in the 2027 draft, giving them flexibility to pursue a future franchise quarterback while still trying to stabilize the position this season.

Mac Jones Could Be Available for Browns at the Right Price

Jones is still just 27 years old and has 57 career starts, making him more experienced than most backup quarterbacks who could become available during the season.

San Francisco did not move Jones before the draft, but the 49ers may not be completely closed off to the idea. Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle recently laid out a scenario where Jones could become expendable if second-year quarterback Kurtis Rourke proves he can handle the backup job behind Brock Purdy.

“The 49ers were willing to trade QB Mac Jones before the draft, but no team met their reportedly steep asking price,” Branch said. “If an injury to a starter prompts a team to pony up, would the 49ers deal Jones at some point before the trade deadline on Nov. 3? They likely would if Rourke, like Purdy in 2022, resembles a seventh-round steal.”

Jones rebuilt some of his value last season while filling in for Purdy. He went 5-3 as a starter for the 49ers, completing 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions across 11 games.

It was a strong bounce-back stretch for a quarterback whose career had stalled after a promising start with the New England Patriots. Jones was a Pro Bowler as a rookie but struggled to recapture that form over his final two seasons in New England. He spent 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars before landing in San Francisco, where Kyle Shanahan’s system helped revive his stock.

The Browns have a young roster and could use a steady hand if Watson and Sanders fail to provide one. Jones would offer experience, accuracy and a lower-cost contract. But giving up meaningful draft capital for a quarterback who may be closer to bridge option than franchise solution would be a difficult sell.

Browns Appear Set to Let QB Battle Play Out

For now, the Browns do not appear eager to add another veteran quarterback. Cleveland already has Watson, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green on the roster. The starting competition is expected to center on Watson and Sanders when training camp opens, with head coach Todd Monken making it clear that he wants to see both quarterbacks in pads before making a decision.

Monken said after minicamp that he does not view the unresolved quarterback battle as a negative.

“I don’t see it that way,” Monken said. “It would be if I didn’t think either one of them were capable of starting. It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football. I’m convinced of it. And I’d say it if I didn’t. I mean, I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

The Browns may eventually need another answer if Watson cannot stay healthy or Sanders does not take a step forward. Jones would be one of the more accomplished names to monitor if San Francisco becomes open to moving him.

But Cleveland has spent the offseason talking up its current options. Unless the quarterback competition falls apart quickly, the Browns appear more likely to let Watson and Sanders decide the job on the field than spend more draft capital chasing another temporary fix.