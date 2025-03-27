Hi, Subscriber

Browns Get Major Update on Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders Pursuit

Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
The Cleveland Browns hold the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, giving them an opportunity to draft one of the top quarterbacks in the class. If Cam Ward is selected with the first overall pick, that would leave the Browns with Shedeur Sanders

Sanders proved during his time in Colorado that he’s an elite-level talent, but some have questioned his character, an unfair situation that has been overly suggested over the past few years.

Sanders is all about business and winning football games, and that’s what the Browns need. However, Ward is also a very good player, and many consider him the top prospect in this class. 

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it seems like the Browns also like the Miami product. Schefter reported that he expects the Browns to make a call to the Tennessee Titans to see if they’d be willing to move the top pick in the draft. 

“Well you also heard the Titans GM Mike Borgonzi say that he’s open to anything. And so he’s going to be listening to phone calls. That doesn’t mean that the Giants will be able to make it up to 1,” Schefter said on NFL Live, per Bleacher Report. 

“I expect the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants both to make calls and let’s see if there’s a team that can come up with an offer that the Titans can’t pass up. Yes, the Titans absolutely do like Cam Ward. Yes, they’re ready to take him. But these teams have one month to change Tennessee’s mind and make an offer compelling enough to move Tennessee, which has a ton of holes on its roster, off the No. 1 pick.”

Browns Interested in Sanders, Too

The Cleveland Browns understand how difficult it’ll be to get the top pick from the Tennessee Titans. 

Historically, the No. 1 pick has required a team to move a massive haul, even to move down one spot. The Browns have the assets to get a deal done if they believe Ward would be the better player, but don’t count out Sanders just yet. 

According to Browns’ insider Tony Grossi, the team will have a pro day for him on April 4. 

“I’m not ready to say they will pass on him,” Grossi said. “I think he’s still in the options there. They have a Pro Day with Shedeur and Travis Hunter on April 4th. If they pass on him, it means they just didn’t consider him a top 20, top 16 quarterback, and the guy they’re going to take is closely ranked to him and [the Browns] can take him later.”

Where Else Could The Browns Turn?

Depending on what happens over the next month in the draft cycle, the Cleveland Browns could go in a few different directions. If they don’t love either quarterback and can’t make a trade for the No. 1 pick to draft Ward and decide to pass on Sanders, they could go with Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter

Grossi added that Hunter could be a perfect addition for them if they pass on a quarterback.

“Aside from the position of quarterback, what’s the major need?” Grossi said. “They need points. Other than a quarterback, who provides you points? Travis Hunter is also going to be at that April 4th Pro Day. I think that would be the decision the Browns make there.”

However, it’s also important to mention that, despite his talent, if there isn’t a quarterback who could get him the football, none of that would matter.

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

