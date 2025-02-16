Giants Have a Clear Plan for Versatile Draft Star Travis Hunter

He can play on both sides of the ball, but the New York Giants have a clear plan about how they’d use versatile 2025 NFL draft star Travis Hunter in the pros.

The player who was a standout cornerback and dynamic wide receiver at Colorado, “is being viewed as a cornerback by the Giants,” according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. Schwartz acknowledged “Hunter was a phenom at Colorado on both offense and defense, and is considered at or near the top of the list as a cornerback and wide receiver. His ball skills at corner are off the charts, and he could at times be used on offense on special or gadget plays.”

Figuring out how best to deploy Hunter is the dilemma facing every team at the top of the draft order, including the Giants, owners of the third-overall pick. Part of the dilemma is because “Hunter is skinny — 183 pounds — and needs to add some muscle to his frame. Having him go both ways in the NFL is not feasible because of the high risk of injury and the inability to practice both positions each week,” per Schwartz.

It’s significant the Giants already having a clear view about how to use Hunter. Especially since cornerback remains a position of weakness while 2023 first-rounder Deonte Banks continues to struggle.

Taking Hunter, the best multi-faceted athlete in this draft class, would give the Giants a true shutdown presence in the secondary. The pick would also offer another potential big-play threat to take attention away from sensational young wideout Malik Nabers and develop a supporting cast crucial for whoever next plays quarterback for Big Blue.

Travis Hunter Plan Makes Sense for Giants

Using a top-three pick to select Hunter, after signing a veteran passer in free agency, isn’t a new idea for the Giants, but it makes a lot of sense. The idea has merit because of the many ways Hunter would improve the roster.

First, the 21-year-old would give the Giants what they’re missing defensively. Namely, a genuine highlight-reel on the back end.

Just as Nabers added legitimate star power to the offense, Hunter’s talented enough to instantly become the headline act on the other side of the ball. His talent is summed up by “Incredible coverage instincts, ball skills, body control,” highlighted by ESPN’s Matt Bowen back in April.

Hunter learned from one of the best, Colorado head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The two-time Super Bowl winner was arguably the greatest athlete in league history to play corner, and Hunter shares a lot of the same timing, acceleration and agility as Sanders.

Similarities to Sanders were noted by NFL Network’s Kendell Hollowell.

Few cornerbacks are gifted enough to entice a quarterback into a seemingly easy throw and still have the recovery speed to make up the ground and create a negative play. Hunter belongs in the rare bracket of those who can, something the Giants need after surrendering 23 passing touchdowns and 49 completions of 20-plus yards last season.

Banks was culpable by allowing six touchdowns and a passer rating of 124.2 when targeted, per Pro Football Reference. His second season was marred by questions about his effort, so the Giants need him to raise his game.

Putting Hunter into the lineup could send more work Banks’ way. It could also show Banks he’s expendable, thanks to Hunter and promising 2024 draftee Andru Phillips.

The other benefit to drafting Hunter is the flexibility it would give the Giants to bolster their offense. Starting with the quarterback position.

Giants Need a Flexible Draft Approach

Taking a quarterback in Round 1 is the simplest approach to this year’s draft for the Giants. At least in theory.

Yet, the team already has clear ideas about the prospects at the top of the class. Those ideas extend to this year’s free agents, including Aaron Rodgers.

The Giants also find themselves behind the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns in the draft order. Both franchises also need quarterback help in the worst way.

Each of these factors add up to the Giants needing a flexible draft plan. Hunter represents flexibility, mostly because he also snagged 96 receptions and caught 15 touchdowns during his final season at Colorado, per Sports Reference.

Plays like this catch and run for a score against Texas Tech offer a blueprint for how Hunter can get onto the field as a receiver during his rookie year.

The concept might be rudimentary, but getting the ball into Hunter’s hands any way possible has obvious value. He’s a prolific field-stretcher who can change games in multiple ways.

Those qualities are worth the Giants staying at three and sending Hunter’s name to the podium. Putting Hunter next to Nabers and exciting dual-threat running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. would make the Giants worth watching on offense again.