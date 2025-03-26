Deion Sanders Sounds Off on Latest Giants, Shedeur Sanders Draft Rumor

Just before the Russell Wilson news, there was an NFL draft rumor that went viral involving Deion Sanders, his son Shedeur Sanders and the New York Giants.

Although the original eyewitness account came from an X user (@JohnSokol14) that has since gone private, Chat Sports host Marshall Green was among those who shared it for all to see.

“Deion Sanders at the ProMat 2025… ‘We are hoping for New York,’” Green relayed on his X account. Now, this Shedeur Sanders rumor could technically apply to the Giants or New York Jets, but most assumed it was referring to Big Blue due to their status as a QB-needy team that sits No. 3 in the draft order.

Either way, Deion Sanders took to Instagram to vehemently deny this quote. Green once again shared the screenshot for followers to see on X.

In it, Deion Sanders’ Instagram account commented on a post with a slight variation of the initial quote, responding: “THIS IS A LIE! We’re thankful for whatever God chooses for them.”

On March 25, the NFL Hall of Famer also wrote the following on his X account: “A lie don’t care who tells it. It just tries its best to outrun the Truth.”

In a second — potentially unrelated — X post, Deion Sanders then said: “I’ve learned over the course of life that it ain’t about what I want but it’s about what GOD wants for me. GOD’s view is much better than ours & he can see what we can’t & he knows what we don’t. It’s hard at times but seek GOD 1st regarding any & everything. Trust.”

At least on the surface, it appears Deion Sanders will not push for a certain Shedeur Sanders draft destination as he initially hinted he might.

Giants’ Shedeur Sanders Speculation Has Been Hot & Cold

There’s been a lot of Giants’ quarterback speculation over the past few months, but none has been more hot and cold than the rumors surrounding Shedeur Sanders.

The Colorado prospect has been seen playing catch with star wide receiver Malik Nabers on the streets of Manhattan, repping Giants-themed cleats and dapping up NYG head coach Brian Daboll. General manager Joe Schoen was also seen chatting up Deion Sanders during a college visit, and Big Blue has supposedly had scouts following the team around all season.

At the same time, the Giants have made every effort to bring in a veteran QB this offseason and now have even gone as far as to sign two experienced passers. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they won’t draft Shedeur Sanders at No. 3, but it certainly decreases the odds of them doing so.

It’s possible that fans won’t find out the real truth about how the Giants feel about Shedeur Sanders until they officially hand in their pick at No. 3 overall — assuming the polarizing QB prospect is still on the board.

Will Giants Still Draft a Quarterback at No. 3 Overall? NFL Insider Weighs In

With Wilson and Jameis Winston now headlining the Giants’ quarterback room, a debate has broken out on whether or not NYG should spend their No. 3 overall pick on a third new signal-caller, or if they should draft one later on and potentially punt on a franchise QB once again.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer weighed in just after the Wilson news on March 26.

“Well, now, Anthony, the Giants have landed Russell Wilson—and I do think it underscores the overall philosophy the team is taking at the position,” Breer replied to a fan’s question about drafting a QB at three with Wilson and Winston on the roster.

“Simply put, if they aren’t going to spend $35 million, or whatever it might cost to bring in Aaron Rodgers, then this is the next best plan,” the insider explained. “The Giants are raising their floor and building in options at the position. Russell Wilson isn’t what he was, but is better than what the team was putting out there last year.”

“The Giants’ plan, as I understand it, is simply to play the best player at the position,” he continued. “Wilson is the likely starter. But it might be Winston. It also might wind up being the third pick. But with the backstops they’ve given themselves in Wilson and Winston, they don’t have to force a quarterback at pick No. 3— with five of the top 105 picks, they could also take a Jaxson Dart or a Quinn Ewers later on.”

He concluded that “as it stands, at a base level, they’re paying $15 million total for two quarterbacks with a ton of starting experience and all their options open in the NFL draft.”