Eagles Standout Sends Warning About Cowboys After Pickens Trade

The Dallas Cowboys caught the attention of Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown with their bold trade for wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens arrived in Dallas via trade earlier in May. The Cowboys sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

As usual, the Eagles will see the Cowboys twice next season — including a matchup right out of the gate on Sept. 4 for the NFL opener. Brown sees the Cowboys as an increased threat with Pickens teaming up with CeeDee Lamb.

“I like that [the Pickens] trade. I ain’t gonna lie. We’re going to have to worry about them [the Cowboys], for sure,” Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown said. “We’re going to have to worry about them. No, I like the trade. I do like the trade, like the competition. I like George Pickens; I like CeeDee Lamb. And that collab, it’s going to be exciting to watch because all that does is bring the best out of us.

“So, if we know how they coming, we are going to have to step it up.”

CeeDee Lamb Excited About Addition of George Pickens The Cowboys now have a dynamic duo in Lamb and Pickens. Lamb is a four-time Pro Bowler and should find some extra open space with defenses having to account for Pickens. The duo previously trained together in the offseason and Lamb sees it as a perfect pairing. “We compliment each other very well,” Lamb said. “He’s a tall figure, his ability to go up and get the ball at the highest point is amazing… He’s up there with the [best] guys in the league as far as 50/50 balls, deep threat, anything as far as running routes, it’s pretty good. It’s good to see.” Play Pickens arrived in Dallas with some character concerns stemming from his time in Pittsburgh, but early impressions have been overwhelmingly positive. “I knew who he was as a player, obviously just watching him with the Steelers and how passionate he is about the game, I think they kind of get it confused once you’re so passionate about something you’re willing to do anything for,” Lamb said. “As far as winning goes, and I mean just being happy in an organization, not saying he wasn’t, not saying that he was, but I mean you never know. He hasn’t stopped smiling since he got here, so I’ll start with that.” Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Pickens Very Talented

Pickens, a second-round pick in 2022, comes with some big upside and untapped potential. He amassed 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns across 48 games with the Steelers. Pickens’ standout season came in 2023, recording 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.

One of the big beneficiaries of the trade will be quarterback Dak Prescott, who called the acquisition of Pickens “huge.”

“I mean just look at that guy’s tape, you see what he does, the kind of receiver that he is, he’s going to win a one-on-ones. He can win 2 vs. 1 if he has to,” Prescott said. “Very, very talented guy when you can add him alongside of CeeDee and the rest of the weapons that we have … I’m super excited.”

Prescott is recovering from offseason hamstring surgery but has been cleared for all activities except contact. The Cowboys quarterback was on the field during OTAs this week, working with Lamb and new addition Pickens to start building early chemistry.