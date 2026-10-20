Cowboys Cut Former 5th Round Corner After Nearly Three Years

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense once against struggled against a high-powered Green Bay Packers passing offense on Sunday night, conceding 318 total yards – including 261 through the air, despite having both starting corners DaRon Bland and Joey Porter Jr. available.

With the addition of senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, the Cowboys will be hoping he can help his former mentee Christian Parker put the struggling defense into shape.

As such, Dallas have started to shake things up and added former safety Juanyeh Thomas whilst simultaneously releasing third-year pro and former fifth round draft pick, cornerback Caelen Carson.

Cowboys Release Caelen Carson After Nearly 3 Years

“Cowboys roster shuffle: CB Caelen Carson waived. S Juanyeh Thomas signed to the active roster QB Kyle Trask added.” Joseph Hoyt.

The Cowboys originally drafted Carsons back in 2024 in the fifth round of the draft, and since then he has started 8 games and played in a total of 17 games.

Since the addition of Cobie Durant this offseason and the recent trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr., Carson’s opportunities have been severely limited.

Indeed, prior to his release the Wake Forest alum had been relegated to sixth choice corner behind, DaRon Bland, Porter, Durant, Shavon Revel and fellow offseason pickup Ameer Speed.

Caelen Carson Likely Heading to PS If Not Claimed

There is a fairly good chance that the Cowboys proceed to sign Carson to the practice squad, where he will join fellow CBs Derion Kendrick, Tyrek Funderburk and nickel Redd Steward – if he clears waivers.

Carson struggled as a rookie, but came back and improved in year two. Although he never showed enough to be considered a viable full-time starter, leading Dallas to sign Durant and Porter and draft Revel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he was a capable fill-in.

With Dallas having an abundance of corners and needing further cover at safety, with Alijah Clark the only backup at the position on the active roster after injuries to Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, Carson became the sacrificial lamb.