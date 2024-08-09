Dak Prescott Fires Shot at Cowboys Over CeeDee Lamb Stance

The Dallas Cowboys may not feel an “urgency” to reach an extension with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, but quarterback Dak Prescott does.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stirred up the situation when asked about Lamb, who has been holding out for three weeks in search of a new deal.

“I don’t know why I said it. I don’t have a sense of urgency about getting it done,” Jones said. “Give any reason you want. I was at Nobu two days ago. Put that as a reason.”

Lamb saw Jones’ comments and replied on social media with a simple, “lol.” Prescott was shown Jones’ statement and backed his teammate.

“I got urgency for it to happen,” Prescott told reporters.

It’s not the first time Prescott has spoken publicly about Lamb’s contract situation. The two shared an exchange around Prescott’s birthday on July 29 and Lamb was in good spirits.

“He just shared with me that he wants to get back and ready to get back,” Prescott told The Athletic on Friday, August 2. “Hoping that this thing gets done for him. I know I am as well. Hopefully we can get him back sooner than later. I know he’s grinding. I know he’s itching and working. He’s ready to be back with the boys.”

CeeDee Lamb’s Absence Giving Other Cowboys Receivers ‘Opportunities’

Prescott’s success is linked to Lamb being ready for the start of the season. Lamb is his favorite target and one of the league’s elite receivers.

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Having Lamb as his primary pass-catcher helped fuel Prescott’s big year. He topped the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36), amassing 4,516 passing yards. Prescott finished second in MVP voting.

Jones is trying to look at the bright side regarding Lamb missing time.

“Well, I don’t expect not to have CeeDee Lamb, but this camp has given … opportunities for the people who need it most,” Jones said. “And that’s the ones that aren’t proven like CeeDee. So it’s a great plan to see your receiving corps and develop a receiving corps from the rookies.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Looking to Get Paid Like Top Receiver

Play

Lamb was a first-round pick in 2020 and is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He’s due to make $17.9 million on his fifth-year option but wants to lock in an extension before the season starts.

Lamb can take advantage of what has been a very favorable market for wide receivers. Multiple players have inked hefty new deals, including Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson, who signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension that includes $110 million guaranteed. Lamb has said he wants to be among the highest-paid receivers in the league.

Despite the seeming lack of movement, the Cowboys and Lamb have been in ongoing talks. But Jones hasn’t done himself any favors when talking publicly about the situation.

“Give me some credit, OK?” Jones said in July. “Y’all think I’m good with numbers? You think I know how to add and subtract? Do I know how to talk? Sell? All of that kind of stuff? That is at play.

“Now, I really realize all of the criticism, and I understand it. I always understood. As a matter of fact, if you think about it, I try to stir it up, and have, since I got here. That’s good. Be relevant. It works.”

The Cowboys open the regular season on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.