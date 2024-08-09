Cowboys Give 1-Word Statement on Potential CeeDee Lamb Trade

Despite their contentious contract standoff, the Dallas Cowboys have no intention of trading CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb has not been at training camp and is looking for a lucrative extension. Negotiations are ongoing, but despite multiple offers from the Cowboys, Lamb has yet to accept any terms.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threw fuel on the fire when he said he has no “urgency” to get something done with Lamb. The star pass-catcher responded with a simple “lol” to the owner’s comments on social media.

Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones added more context to where things currently stand with Lamb during an appearance on “The Doomsday Pod” with Ed Werder and Matt Mosley.

Werder brought up the possibility of trading Lamb, referencing the San Francisco 49ers situation with Brandon Aiyuk. Jones gave a quick and firm response to the chances of Lamb playing for another team.

“Zero,” Stephen Jones said.

Jones explained that Lamb is under contract for this season and that the Cowboys have options to keep him in a Cowboys uniform.

“CeeDee can’t go play anywhere. He’s under contract, and we have franchise tags available,” Jones said. “CeeDee isn’t going to be playing anywhere but Dallas. We want this to be a good situation for him when we’re all said and done. But also a good situation so that we can put a good football team on the field.”

Cowboys Working Hard to Get CeeDee Lamb Deal Done

Play

The negotiations with Lamb and his holdout have been tough for the Cowboys, but they still understand his immense value to the franchise. Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“We think the world of CeeDee and we understand where he’s coming from on this, and why he’s not here. But we continue to work very hard on getting this deal done,” Stephen Jones said.

Lamb’s absence has forced the Cowboys to work with what they have in training camp, allowing guys — like Jalen Tolbert and others — to step up and make an impact.

“Well, I don’t expect not to have CeeDee Lamb, but this camp has given … opportunities for the people who need it most,” Jerry Jones said. “And that’s the ones that aren’t proven like CeeDee. So it’s a great plan to see your receiving corps and develop a receiving corps from the rookies.”

Cowboys Expect Dak Prescott to Be ‘Partner’

Lamb is not the only contract situation the Cowboys are navigating. Quarterback Dak Prescott is entering the final year of the four-year, $160 million extension he signed with the Cowboys in 2021. He will be a free agent next offseason without a new deal.

“We look at it like Dak’s our partner in this. We’re trying to win a championship,” Stephen Jones said. “No one wants to win a championship more than Dak Prescott; I can assure you that. And we don’t look at it like we’re trying to, you know, pay him not to go somewhere else.”

Prescott, who finished second in MVP voting, topped the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36), amassing 4,516 passing yards. He’s noted that he has no intention of taking a discount on his next deal.

“I’m a guy that grew up with two older brothers,” Prescott said on Friday, August 2. “You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There’s ways to make everything work for both ways. That’s in that sense it’s always about pushing the envelope for the next man.”

Prescott and the Cowboys open the regular season on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.