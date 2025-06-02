Former First Round Pick Called ‘Breakout Candidate’ for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have long been a haven for former first round picks or disgruntled stars to attempt to revive their careers. If there’s a team leading the league in “Taking One Last Chance” on various dudes throughout the years, it’s probably the Cowboys.

The latest guy with a chance to turn things around in Dallas is cornerback Kaiir Elam, a former first round pick obtained via a trade with the Buffalo Bills on March 12.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks a vacuum at cornerback due to injuries could clear a path for Elam to become a “Breakout Candidate” for the Cowboys this summer.

For Elam, it boil down to essentially being on a 1-year, $2.5 million “prove it” contract in 2025 after the Cowboys declined his $12.6 million fifth year option following the trade.

Elam was the No. 23 overall pick by the Bills in the 2022 NFL draft.