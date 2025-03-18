Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys First-Round Bust Linked to AFC Contender

Dallas Cowboys, Trey Lance, Baltimore Ravens
The Dallas Cowboys took a chance when they landed Trey Lance, a former No. 3 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lance’s career hasn’t gone as planned, hardly playing for the 49ers and Cowboys. Now a free agent for the first time in his career, Lance is looking for a new start.

Unfortunately, after the below-average start to his NFL career, the chances of him being a starter anywhere are slim to none. At this stage of his career, he’ll have to be a backup, and hope he gets an opportunity to prove he can play during a game or perform well in practice.

But who could that team be? Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed the Baltimore Ravens as a potential option, pairing him with superstar Lamar Jackson.

“While quarterback Trey Lance is far from a surefire starter, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft still carries an intriguing amount of upside. He didn’t work out with the San Francisco 49ers, and he never really got an opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys…

“The best fits for Lance are teams that already employ dual-threat quarterbacks in their offenses—specifically, the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders. The Philadelphia Eagles would also fit, but they just picked up a similar developmental quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson,” Knox wrote.

What Does Dallas Want?

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for a backup quarterback, but with limited options on the market, and them not wanting to spend much on a backup, it might be difficult to find a serviceable option.

Dak Prescott is clearly the guy, and rightfully so, as he’s proven throughout his career that he can be an excellent piece for the Cowboys.

However, as the Cowboys saw a season ago when he went down, they needed a better backup. After losing Cooper Rush in free agency, that need is more prevalent than ever.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones revealed what he’s looking for in a backup quarterback, adding that he wants a younger player. Lance fits that description, but the expectation is for the Cowboys to move on.

“We will evaluate the whole situation. You’re always wanting to have a young guy coming, that’s always a preference, and certainly that’s something we’ll look at in the draft is to see if there’s a young guy to start bringing along. Obviously we were focused on Trey [Lance] there when we traded for him and he was our young guy if you will, that we were bringing along.

“But all of those are things that we will start to evaluate with this draft, coach Schottenheimer, coach [Steve] Shimko, and Clayton [Adams] and that group, what’s available out there, what’s going to be in the draft and make the best decision in terms of what we’re going to have behind Dak,” Jones said.

Who Could Cowboys Sign?

There isn’t much available for the Dallas Cowboys right now. Quarterback-wise, it’s mostly a proven veteran looking to become a starter on a potential contending team.

For that reason alone, Lance could be a potential option, but he didn’t get much play with the Cowboys and will likely want to play for a team that will give him an opportunity to potentially play when needed.

