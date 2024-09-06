NFC East Rival Named ‘Landing Spot’ for Dak Prescott if Cowboys Move On

LambThe Dallas Cowboys are entering the final year of Dak Prescott’s current deal, and the possibility of parting ways could lead him to a rival. Prescott has been at the helm for Dallas for the majority of the past 8 seasons, but the lack of an extension means there are still several ways the saga could end.

That includes a departure to the New York Giants. On September 5, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox explored the potential landing spots for the Cowboys QB. While Dallas would prefer to see Prescott join an AFC team in this situation, Knox explains that the Giants make sense as suitors.

“This is going to be a make-or-break season for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The 2019 first-round pick has only occasionally looked like a long-term answer at quarterback and has yet to emerge as a true franchise signal-caller,” Knox wrote. “New York might not have the best overall roster to offer Prescott, but it could give him a promising young receiving corps, an offensive-minded head coach in Brian Daboll and a chance to haunt Jerry Jones and the Cowboys for their mishandling of his situation.”

Of course, this is all speculation from Knox. However, the logic adds up and it wouldn’t be surprising to see New York make a move next offseason.

Prescott Speaks on CeeDee Lamb Return

While Prescott’s future is a source of constant chatter, the other major offseason storyline featured WR CeeDee Lamb. Lamb held out for a contract extension over training camp and was successful, signing a four-year, $136 million deal.

While that’s great news for all involved, Lamb has had to be reincorporated to the team recently. When asked about that process, Prescott gave a vote of confidence on his top receiver being ready for Week 1.

“Yeah, he’ll be just fine,” Prescott said according to the Dallas Morning News. “We’ve had two weeks now getting him back in, obviously he was in shape. But on the field, defenders on your back, trying to catch in a tight window. [Lamb is] ready. He’s an elite player — just turn on the film from last year and you’ll see that. He’s gotten better. Right now it’s about going out there and showing it for both of us.”

Lamb is coming off a career-best season with a league-leading 135 receptions and 1749 receiving yards.

Jerry Jones Compliments Cowboys QB Amid Contract Speculation

While Dallas has yet to extend Prescott, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t afraid to talk about where things stand. During an appearance on ESPN, Jones spoke on the challenge of extending a player like Prescott.

“We have the challenge of not only recouping what we have spent on him over the last four years, we’ve got to add that to what we’re going to be paying him for the future,” Jones said. “That’s not Dak’s problem on the end that it’s the Dallas Cowboys’ problem, because that money is not going to be there to spend on supporting cast.”

Managing the cap is always a challenge, but it’s even more difficult considering the Cowboys just paid Lamb and still have other stars like LB Micah Parsons to pay as well.