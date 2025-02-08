Deion Sanders Reveals Why He Declined Cowboys Job

Deion Sanders chatted with Jerry Jones about the head coaching job with the Dallas Cowboys, but it didn’t work out for one key reason.

Sanders became a notable candidate shortly after the Cowboys fired Mike McCarthy. He spoke with Jones, sparking rumors that he could leave Colorado for Dallas. However, Sanders never interviewed for the job and is set to stay put with the Buffaloes.

Sanders shared a hug and a moment with Jones at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday and revealed why it wasn’t a fit for him.

“I’m not going to coach without my son. And they have a huge investment in their quarterback. They knew that,” Sanders told Kayla Nicole of I AM ATHLETE podcast. “I’m not stepping up to that level without my baby.”

Sanders is referring to Dak Prescott, who signed the richest deal in NFL history with the Cowboys in September. Prescott inked a four-year, $240 million contract extension and moving on from him in any way would not be economical for the Cowboys.

It also seems unrealistic that Dallas would have been able to draft Sanders’ son, Shedeur. He’s expected to hear his name called early in the first round and the Cowboys hold the No. 12 pick.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Still Big Fan of Deion Sanders

Jones also discussed the speculation surrounding Sanders and the Cowboys’ coaching job. He assured that he’s still a fan of Sanders and paid him a compliment in typical Jerry fashion.

“It’s not a question of why not Deion. I’m officially one of the top people in his corner, both as a coach and just as a person. Deion has almost a magical effect on young athletes. It’s not only because he was such a great athlete; it’s how he approaches his gift,” Jones said. “Deion is talking most of the time to gifted athletes. So if you want to be the expert in the world on how to take God’s gifts and turn them into special, prime time, you’re talking to the coach.”

Jones was also adamant that the Cowboys are in win-now mode, pointing to the deal with Prescott as evidence.

“I wouldn’t have signed Dak Prescott, the highest-paid player in the NFL, if now wasn’t when we wanted to win,” Jones told The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. “This is a shocker, to be here at this Super Bowl, and not have the Cowboys here. I didn’t plan on that when I made that agreement.

“So we’re going to do everything we can do get there… I know what it takes to get there, and we’ll do those things.”

Cowboys Move Forward With Brian Schottenheimer

The Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach. Dallas also interviewed Philadelphia Eagles coordinator Kellen Moore, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier.

“We’re not building for the future here. Brian’s hiring was not a future get a coach and get him ready to play. That’s not what that was. This is a hit the ground running [hire],” Jones said. “This gave us the best way to get our players that we’ve got right now and look at the future to get the benefit of a new coach and the enthusiasm that goes with it.”

Schottenheimer has spent the last three years with the Cowboys — two of those as offensive coordinator. While he has decades of experience, it’s his first shot as a head coach.