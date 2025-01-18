Cowboys’ Pursuit of Deion Sanders Hits Roadblock

The Dallas Cowboys have begun interviewing head coaching candidates, but notably, Deion Sanders is not on their list — yet.

Sanders has been a prominent name mentioned for the opening and had a conversation with owner Jerry Jones about the job. But their talk was not official and Sanders has yet to book an official interview with the team.

In the meantime, the Cowboys have completed interviews with former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network doesn’t believe Sanders is a serious contender for the job, and may not even interview.

“Let’s talk about Deion,” Rapoport said on Saturday. “Deion has had some conversations with Jerry Jones. My understanding is that there is some sort of mutual interest here. Here is where it stands, understanding it’s Jerry Jones and literally anything crazy can happen — there has been no interview with Deion Sanders and the Cowboys. From what I’m told, there is not one scheduled. I’d be surprised if an interview ever happens — not saying impossible — but I’d be surprised. Deion is still in contract negotiations with Colorado to potentially get a big time extension there. A lot going on with Deion.”

Mutual Interest Between Cowboys, Deion Sanders

As Rapoport mentioned, there is a mutual interest between Sanders and his former team. Sanders spent five seasons with the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999, making a significant impact in their Super Bowl XXX triumph.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN on Monday night. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Veteran Cowboys reporter Ed Werder added that Sanders would accept the job if offered and that the idea is growing on Jones.

“Regarding Deion Sanders: I’m being told that he would almost certainly accept if Jerry Jones offers to make him the next Cowboys head coach, that those around him are encouraging him to pursue it and that Jones is enamored with the idea,” Werder wrote on X.

Deion Sanders Likely Couldn’t Coach Sons on Cowboys

Sanders has discussed the idea of making the leap to the NFL level previously. However, a big sticking point for the Hall of Famer was being able to coach his sons, Shilo and Shedeur.

“The only way I would consider [coaching in the NFL] is to coach my sons,” Sanders said on Good Morning America.

The odds of that happening in Dallas are very thin. The Cowboys have the No. 12 pick in the draft, well outside of the range that Shedeur Sanders — one of the top quarterbacks — is expected to go in.

The Cowboys boast a franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, who inked a record-breaking four-year extension before the season. While Dallas could explore trading Prescott, perhaps to secure a higher draft pick, such a move would come with significant hurdles. Prescott would need to waive his no-trade clause, and the team would face substantial dead cap charges.