49ers Could Sign Ex-Jets TE as Injury Cover for Jake Ferguson

While things are looking up for Jake Ferguson, the Dallas Cowboys could cover all their bases by signing a former New York Jets TE. C.J. Uzomah has had a rough offseason coming into the 2024 campaign, but the free agent would be an ideal signing for a team like the Cowboys.

Ferguson avoided a major injury during Week 1 (more on that below,) but it’s always better to be safe than sorry. If Dallas does decide they need to reinforce the TE group, there may not be a better option than Uzomah.

Uzomah was recently released by the Philadelphia Eagles, but failed to make the roster. The former Auburn Tiger has never exploded in terms of production but has 192 receptions, 1891 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns to his name.

At this stage, going for a player with experience and proven ability makes more sense to cover for Ferguson. Plus, the Cowboys’ TE group are all relatively inexperienced. Luke Schoonmaker and Hunter Luepke are both talented players but are in just their second NFL season.

If Ferguson’s injury worsens or complicates, adding a 9-year player like Uzomah would make the most sense for Dallas.

Ferguson Drops Major Injury Update Before Saints Game

Uzomah is a solid option, but Dallas may be able to rest easy. After Ferguson went down against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, initial fears included a serious ACL injury. Just three days later, Ferguson revealed that the pain has subsided according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson said the pain of his knee injury was a 10 on Sunday. It’s a zero today,” Machota wrote on X on September 11. “The initial thought was that it was an ACL injury. ‘Thankfully just a little bone bruise. I don’t even think it’s a Grade 1.’”

That’s great news for the Cowboys, as Ferguson is the clear lead TE. After exploding onto the national scene with 71 receptions, 761 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023, he seems set for another huge year in Dallas’ offense.

Dodging a bullet like an ACL sprain or tear means he may not have to miss any time at all.

Cowboys Urged to Utilize FB in Ferguson’s Place

While Dallas could look to the free agency or trade market if the need arises, Blogging the Boys writer Brian Martin believes the team already has their reinforcement. In a September 12 article, Martin explained why FB Hunter Luepke should be taking snaps in Ferguson’s stead.

“Unless the Dallas Cowboys are 100% certain Ferguson is back to full strength, they should probably consider sitting him this week to prevent any chance of possible reinjury… Luepke’s position flex and versatility could give the Cowboys offense a slight advantage over the Saints this week. His ability to play fullback or tight end on any given play means they can seamless the go from 12 to 21 personnel whenever they want.”

Martin also explains that Dallas essentially used Luepke as a natural TE replacement against Cleveland. Luepke actually took more snaps as an inline tight end (10) than he did as a backfield fullback (8.)

There’s a lot to like abotu Luepke, and Cowboys fans may be seeing him a lot more in the coming weeks.