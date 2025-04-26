Cowboys Issue Bold Message on Shedeur Sanders

Jerry Jones didn’t let old loyalties influence the Cowboys’ draft board. After Day 2, the longtime owner explained why Dallas passed on Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders’ stunning draft slide has become the defining story of this year’s draft. Once considered a contender with Cam Ward for the No. 1 overall pick, the Colorado star now finds himself hoping to hear his name called on the final day. In a dramatic turn, five quarterbacks have already been selected ahead of him.

The Cowboys have had three picks so far in the draft, adding guard Tyler Booker, edge-rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel. Sanders hasn’t been under consideration for the Cowboys, who have Dak Prescott locked in as their quarterback for the foreseeable future after a four-year, $240 million contract extension.

“First of all, I don’t want to make an evaluation, but we thought and evaluated him extremely high in this draft,” Jones said after Round 3. “Now obviously we have Dak at the highest-paid player in the league.”

Jones on Sanders: ‘The Character is There’

Jones also came to Sanders’ defense amid growing criticism about his character.

“With my firsthand knowledge of my relationship over the years with Deion, I’ve watched two or three ball games with his son. So with my knowledge of the family, I know that the character is there. It’s great character. It’s an unbelievable, competitive winning character for sports, OK?” Jones said. “Everything Deion has ever done, and by the way I’m a big believer in osmosis, a huge believer in osmosis. … So I’m a big person about the character of the Sanders family.”

Jerry Jones reached out to Deion Sanders at the start of the Cowboys’ coaching search following their split with Mike McCarthy. Although Sanders never formally interviewed, Jones viewed “Coach Prime” as a strong candidate for the job.

Sanders — an eight-time Pro Bowler — spent five seasons with the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999, making a significant impact in their Super Bowl XXX triumph.

Cowboys Traded for Joe Milton

Play

Drafting Sanders might have been a stronger consideration for the Cowboys if Prescott were their only option at quarterback. In that scenario, Sanders could have developed behind Prescott with the potential to step into the starting role eventually.

However, Dallas already addressed its backup situation this offseason by adding Joe Milton, who is expected to serve as Prescott’s primary backup next season. The Cowboys traded for Milton, acquiring him and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Milton — a sixth-round pick in 2024 — is a big-armed project quarterback who can learn a great deal working behind Prescott.

“It’s great, he’s a great person,” Milton said of Prescott after the trade. “Just being around him, I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete.”

Dallas doesn’t have a fourth-round pick but holds multiple selections in Rounds 5 through 7.