Cowboys Urged to Sign $52 Million Super Bowl Champion CB

The Dallas Cowboys have 3 high level cornerbacks on the roster — 2 of whom might not even be healthy to start the regular season.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks the one move the Cowboys should make over the last par of the offseason should be to sign veteran free agent and Super Bowl champion cornerback Kendall Fuller, who started 11 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

“Dallas can bring in Fuller to shore up its pass coverage,” Moton wrote on May 24. “He can line up outside to fill in for Diggs and transition into the slot if none of the young defensive backs impress in nickel duties. The 30-year-old has extensive experience playing on the boundary and as a nickelback.”

Fuller is the type of do-it-all player that teams covet in the secondary — his only problem is he turned 30 years old in February.

He’s still probably a better option right now than NFL All-Pro Trevon Diggs, who is coming off his second ACL tear in 3 seasons, and rookie third round pick Shavon Revel, who is less than one year removed from his own ACL injury.

Dallas also lost cornerback Jourdan Lewis to free agency. Lewis, a 2017 third round pick, started 13 games for the Cowboys in 2024 and spent the first 8 seasons of his career in Dallas before he signed a 3-year, $30 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 10.

Fuller Cashed in Big After Winning Super Bowl

Fuller was a 2-time All-ACC selection and All-American at Virginia Tech before the Washington Commanders selected him in the third round (No. 84 overall) of the 2016 NFL draft. He played 2 seasons with Washington before he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2018 season.

With the Chiefs, Fuller started 19 games over 2 seasons and became best known for making one of the biggest defensive plays in franchise history with a game-sealing interception in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fuller cashed in big following the Super Bowl win and returned to Washington on a 4-year, $40 million contract in March 2020. He signed a 2-year, $15 million contract with the Dolphins in March 2024 but was released one year later to clear $2.941 million in salary cap space.

Fuller matched his career high with 4 interceptions in 2020 in his first season back in Washington, which was also the last time the franchise made the playoffs.

For his career, Fuller has played in 128 games with 104 starts and 16 interceptions.

Cowboys Have Major Issues on Defense

To say the Cowboys are dealing with some big problems on defense might be putting it lightly. Along with the injuries to Diggs and Revel, the largest issue for the team might be that their best player, edge rusher Micah Parsons, still doesn’t have a new contract.

It’s not clear why the Cowboys haven’t paid Parsons, arguably the best defensive weapon in the NFL. According to DLLS reporter Clarence Hill, it’s a problem with no solution in sight.

“Per source, there has been no movement forward with the Cowboys and (agent David) Mulugheta on a Parsons deal,” Hill wrote on May 7 on his official X account.